Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Dolphins

3 — Offense finds a groove within the second half

All three of Buffalo’s landing drives got here within the second half of Sunday’s sport because the Payments as soon as once more managed to make the right changes at half time.

“It was a reasonably large zone sport, whether or not it was zone strain or not, they have been actually forcing us to take all the things beneath and hoping that we tousled,” Allen mentioned. “Simply trusting the fellows beneath to catch and run, and made some large performs on the play-action cross sport simply checking it down.”

Within the third and fourth quarters, the Payments averaged 6.7 yards per play after averaging 4.2 yards per play within the first half. Buffalo scored on all 4 of their possessions after halftime.

“On the finish of the day, we simply look one another within the face and simply inform ’em, hey, one foot in entrance of the opposite,” WR Khalil Shakir mentioned. “You gotta preserve going, whatever the begin, no matter how the sport goes. Regardless of the play is that is known as, okay we acquired to do our greatest to execute it.”

Allen was environment friendly on all 4 second half drives, taking what the protection gave him and staying forward of the chains. On passes of underneath 10 air yards, Allen accomplished 9 of 13 makes an attempt for 104 yards and accounted for all three of his touchdowns.