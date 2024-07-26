Tony Hale Still Texts His Former Veep Costar Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Whereas Tony Hale and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Veep characters had an up-and-down relationship on display, the actors share a candy bond IRL.

Hale, 53, completely instructed Us Weekly that he and his former costar proceed to keep up a correspondence through textual content 5 years after the HBO comedy’s conclusion. “It’s humorous as a result of after we textual content, we sometimes by no means speak concerning the present,” he shared on the New York Metropolis premiere of his new Netflix sequence, The Decameron, on Wednesday, July 24.

Hale starred as Gary Walsh, private aide to Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer, on all seven seasons of Veep from 2012 to 2019. The sequence ended on a tragic be aware for Gary, with Selina making him take the autumn for certainly one of her scandals, leading to him being arrested by the FBI. Regardless of the betrayal, Gary nonetheless attended her funeral in an emotional flash-forward scene.

Whereas the pair could not focus on Veep of their textual content messages, Hale instructed Us he typically sends Louis-Dreyfus life updates as a substitute. “My daughter simply graduated highschool, so we all the time discuss stuff, life, and [enjoy] the simplicity,” he shared. “We’ve lived a lot life collectively, so we simply sort of ship one another [anything].”

He continued: “I simply despatched her an image of Loy, my daughter, graduating. I despatched her the opposite day some flowers I believed [were] actually fairly.” (Hale shares his daughter Loy Ann, 18, along with his spouse, Martel Thompson.)

One costar Hale is just not on a texting foundation with is Beyoncé, whom he starred alongside in a 2024 Tremendous Bowl business in February. “I feel she’s nice,” he gushed.

The business served as a teaser announcement for her newest album, Cowboy Carter, which was launched in March. Hale instructed Us that his favourite monitor off the nation document is “SWEET ★HONEY ★BUCKIIN’,” joking that the business is his daughter’s favourite function of his to this point.

“As an entire, she’s the grasp and I used to be in a position to be round her an entire day and simply observe,” he stated of working with the Grammy winner. “I [had] a front-row seat to the Beyoncé present and it was wonderful.”

Hale’s newest venture, The Decameron, sees him painting the steward of an Italian villa through the Bubonic Plague. Loosely based mostly on the quick story assortment by Giovanni Boccaccio, the sequence follows a bunch of nobles as they journey to the countryside to flee the plague, just for hilarious hijinks to ensue.

As for the way he would deal with the plague within the modern-day, Hale says he realized a factor or two from the Covid pandemic. “I might simply retreat to my group as a result of I bear in mind on this present, they did some loopy issues through the Bubonic Plague, identical to considering, ‘Oh, this removes the plague,’” he instructed Us. “I bear in mind we had been washing groceries, we thought it was airborne. Everyone was on this unsure house, so it’s good to be previous that and get a little bit extra info or the proper info.”

Moderately than journey again in time to any level in historical past, Hale instructed Us he’s joyful to stay within the current day. “My default is to take a look at to some place else, and I’m making an attempt to only keep proper right here and be current and that’s my aim is simply to be proper right here. I like the place we’re,” he stated.

The Decameron hits Netflix on Thursday, July 25.

With reporting by Nikaline Katsilometes