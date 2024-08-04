Tony Ferguson not ready to retire after ‘a couple losses’ when he’s the BOAT (sorry, GOATs)

.

After he set the brand new file for many consecutive UFC losses, it appeared just like the no-brainer factor was coming subsequent: [autotag]Tony Ferguson[/autotag] was going to retire.

If nothing else, a cynic would possibly say, utilizing his UFC on ABC 7 first-round submission loss to Michael Chiesa (17-7 MMA, 12-7 UFC) may be time for Ferguson (25-11 MMA, 15-9 UFC) to say publicly he is calling it quits – somewhat than undergo the potential sting of listening to from the UFC he isn’t wished again.

However when Chiesa yielded most of his time on the microphone, on a nationally televised occasion on ABC, so Ferguson may retire – somewhat than benefit from the quick on-camera spoils of his first win in 3.5 years – Ferguson had a change of coronary heart. He mentioned he would put one in every of his gloves down and maintain the opposite – so he may symbolically maintain the door open for the following combat.

The percentages of that coming within the UFC need to be slim. However then once more, so, too, had been the percentages that he’d get a shot at snapping a five-fight UFC skid, or six-fight UFC skid, or this present shot at snapping the seven consecutive losses that had him tied with B.J. Penn for probably the most doubtful stats within the file books. Most fighters do not make it previous three straight losses within the UFC, not to mention 4, 5

The UFC even gave Ferguson, who turned 40 in February, a post-fight information convention in Abu Dhabi (H/T The MacLife), at which he mentioned if the UFC will not deliver him again on an eight-fight skid, greater than 5 years after his most up-to-date win, then he’ll transfer on.

“(If the UFC does not need me again), then we go work out one thing else,” Ferguson mentioned. “If these followers on the market are keen to spend hundreds of {dollars} and fly and are available watch me compete someplace, I guaran-f*cking-tee you they are going to comply with me someplace. And that is the humblest factor I can f*cking say, as a result of irrespective of the place I am at, it doesn’t matter what I am doing, I’ll get higher and higher and higher.”

UFC on ABC 7 at Etihad Stadium in Abu Dhabi was simply Ferguson’s second time combating exterior the U.S. Umar Nurmagomedov and Shara Magomedov fought in the principle occasion and co-feature, respectively. Each fighters have large fan bases within the Center East area the place Saturday’s card passed off.

Ferguson mentioned he missed the times of carrying wrestling sneakers, and that future alternatives may lie in with the ability to lace them up once more. To wit, bareknuckle boxers within the BKFC should put on wrestling or boxing sneakers of their fights. Ferguson lengthy has been recognized for entering into battles, and that fashion lends itself properly to the BKFC.

And if the UFC does not need him again, then Ferguson thinks the corporate can be passing up on one thing past even proverbial GOAT speak.

“I’ve lots of gold medals,” Ferguson mentioned. “I’ve some silver, and I’ve some bronze, and now I’ve a pair losses. I’ve obtained a pair data. I’ve obtained Efficiency of the Nights. I’ve obtained finishes of the nights, I’ve obtained f*cking each little facet quest that there’s on this sport.

“Who the f*ck else goes to do that? Solely a BOAT, canine. That is the one sh*t. GOATs come and go, and BOATs – they float. And I feel that is why lots of you followers like me, is as a result of I am at all times speaking sh*t, I am at all times going to be me, and I do know what the f*ck I’ve executed on this sport.”

Ferguson, who gained Season 13 of “The Final Fighter,” as soon as had a 12-fight profitable streak that included an interim light-weight title and 9 post-fight bonuses. His wins in that stretch included finishes of Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone and a call over former light-weight champion Rafael dos Anjos in Mexico, which earlier than Saturday was the one different time Ferguson had an MMA combat exterior the U.S.

His eight-fight skid stretches again to Might 2020 when he misplaced an interim light-weight title combat to Justin Gaethje. A win would have arrange, in the end, a combat with Khabib Nurmagomedov. If Ferguson is thought for one thing aside from his 12 up, 8 down teeter-totter, it might be for his 4 booked-and-scrapped fights with Nurmagomedov.

