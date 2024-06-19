Tony Awards Predictions 2024: Who Will Win? Who Should Win?

The Tony Awards are an annual celebration of excellence in Broadway theatre. Because the 2024 ceremony approaches, theatre lovers are buzzing with hypothesis about who will take residence the coveted awards. Let’s dive into this yr’s high predictions and who actually deserves to win.

New Classes in Dialogue

There was a lot debate lately about whether or not the Tony Awards ought to introduce new classes comparable to Hair, Wig & Make-up, Casting, Ensemble, and Projections. Whereas these discussions are vital, let’s take pleasure in a lighter suggestion: Greatest Coin Toss. With so many excellent nominees this season, predicting winners would possibly simply come right down to probability.

Greatest Musical

Will win: Hell’s Kitchen

Ought to win: Illinoise

The primary main class is Greatest Musical. Hell’s Kitchen, a robust bio-musical about Alicia Keys, is anticipated to dominate as a consequence of its broad attraction and spectacular manufacturing. Nonetheless, Illinoise, a singular dance-theater hybrid that includes the music of Sufjan Stevens and choreography by Justin Peck, stands out for its creative brilliance. Although an unlikely candidate, it deserves recognition for its progressive strategy.

Contenders: Suffs, The Outsiders, and Water for Elephants additionally make compelling instances, every bringing one thing particular to the Broadway stage this season.

Greatest Play

Will win: Stereophonic

Ought to win: Stereophonic

David Adjmi’s Stereophonic is predicted to brush the Greatest Play class. This play, a thinly veiled tribute to Fleetwood Mac and the making of their iconic album Rumours, transcends its rock star roots to discover themes of creativity, fame, and the complexities of human relationships. It’s a theatrical tour de drive that’s onerous to beat.

Notable mentions: Mom Play, Mary Jane, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, and Prayer for the French Republic, every outstanding in their very own proper, however Stereophonic shines brightest this yr.

Greatest Revival of a Play

Will win: Acceptable

Ought to win: Acceptable

The revival of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Acceptable is that this yr’s standout. Led by the formidable Sarah Paulson, this play a few household confronting their troubled previous is each highly effective and well timed. It edges out different robust contenders like Purlie Victorious and An Enemy of the Individuals.

Greatest Revival of a Musical

Will win: Merrily We Roll Alongside

Ought to win: Merrily We Roll Alongside

Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Alongside, lengthy thought-about a misstep, has been revitalized by Maria Friedman’s distinctive course. This manufacturing is as near a positive factor as one can get on the Tonys, serving as a becoming tribute to Sondheim’s genius.