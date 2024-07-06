Toni Kroos: Germany Euro 2024 dream ‘shattered’ by Spain

Toni Kroos stated Spain “shattered” Germany’s dream of a house Euro 2024 triumph after Mikel Merino’s 119th minute purpose eradicated the hosts and ended the previous Actual Madrid midfielder’s profession.

Kroos, 34, drew the curtain on his membership profession by serving to Actual win a fifteenth Champions League title final season and had hoped to make it a European double by main Germany to Euro 2024 glory.

However Spain’s 2-1 win in Stuttgart ship Julian Nagelsmann’s crew crashing out on the quarterfinal stage, leaving Kroos to mirror on what might need been.

“To be sincere, proper now the principle feeling is that the event is over, as a result of all of us had a giant purpose that we wished to realize collectively,” Kroos instructed reporters. “And this dream all of us had has been merely shattered now.”

“We are able to all be proud as a result of we improved. I’m pleased to have helped Germany as a soccer nation to have hope once more.

“Sooner or later I’m satisfied the crew will succeed, however right this moment we’re unhappy as a result of we wished to remain on this competitors a bit longer.”

Toni Kroos performed his final recreation earlier than retirement in Germany’s loss to Spain at Euro 2024. Harry Langer/DeFodi Pictures/DeFodi through Getty Pictures

English referee Anthony Taylor issued sixteen yellow playing cards throughout the 120 minutes, together with a pink card for Spain defender Dani Carvajal, which guidelines the Actual full-back out of the semifinal.

Kroos was additionally booked and lucky to keep away from one other yellow card for a foul on Pedri which led to the Spain midfielder being substituted early within the recreation.

Kroos defended Germany’s bodily efficiency, nevertheless.

“I’d not say it was probably the most brutal match, however one the place we put every part in,” he stated “We didn’t need to lose, we have been so shut.

“Now in the mean time the exit covers all of it. We’ll realise we performed a great event, however being so near reaching the following spherical is difficult.”

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann stated his aspect didn’t need to be eradicated from the competitors having gone near profitable the sport in extra-time.

“It is troublesome to carry again the tears,” he stated. “They didn’t need to lose right this moment.

“We reacted effectively after the break. Spain had solely two probabilities within the second half, we have been nearer to the winner than Spain.

“We hit the publish, we had an opportunity with a header. It hurts, it should take time to make it higher, and a house event will not come once more in my profession, I assume.

“We had a great crew that caught collectively — you could possibly really feel after the 1-0 purpose that we weren’t happy, we wished to present extra. If we appeared as up to now with no urge for food then it will have been deserved, however the crew invested so much.”

Data from Reuters and The Related Press contributed to this report.