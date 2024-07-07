Toncoin’s Hamster Kombat Hits New Milestone

Telegram-based sport Hamster Kombat has recorded one other milestone when it comes to its spectacular development since its launch. Based mostly on the exceptional strides the undertaking has made to this point, it might be the following massive factor in crypto.

Hamster Kombat Information 239 Million Customers In Three Months

Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, revealed in a submit on his Telegram channel that 239 million customers have signed up for Hamster Kombat in simply three months for the reason that Telegram mini-game launched. Additional highlighting Hamster Kombat’s achievements, Durov talked about that it took solely 73 days for the undertaking to succeed in 100 million month-to-month customers.

The Telegram founder added that Hamster Kombat information 4 to 5 million new customers each day, making it “the fastest-growing digital service on the planet.” Hamster Kombat’s development has additionally been evident in its ever-increasing social media following. The Telegram-based sport now boasts 32.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 11.4 million followers on the X (previously Twitter) platform.

In line with Cointelegraph, the group behind Hamster Kombat has utilized for a Guinness World File (GWR) for its YouTube channel, claiming it’s the first to achieve over 10 million subscribers in a single week.

In the meantime, Durov additionally remarked that Hamster Kombat is main the pack of a brand new wave of mini apps on Telegram which can be set to launch. He believes Hamster’s “superb development” exhibits the “viral potential” of Telegram’s mini-app platforms.

As for what to anticipate from Hamster Kombat, Durov talked about that the group will quickly mint its token on The Open Community (TON). Hamster is predicted to airdrop a major token provide to its million customers. Relying on the success of its token launch and airdrop marketing campaign, Hamster Kombat may take pleasure in the same trajectory to Notcoin, one other telegram-based sport, which has its NOT token ranked because the sixty-third largest crypto token by market cap.

Notcoin Ushers In The New Wave Of Telegram Mini Apps

Notcoin not too long ago introduced a Telegram gaming accelerator in partnership with Helika Gaming, which can assist drive the brand new wave of mini-games on the social messaging platform. With $50 million, Notcoin and Helika will assist sport builders construct their initiatives on the Telegram platform and TON blockchain.

The TON community is ready to learn considerably from this improvement and the successes of platforms like Hamster Kombat due to the variety of new customers that might be onboarded to the community. Notcoin’s profitable launch earlier within the 12 months and this meta of telegram video games have already sparked a major surge in TON’s community exercise.

Bitcoinist not too long ago reported that TON was ranked among the many high layer-1 blockchains primarily based on its 3-month development of Day by day Lively Customers. The community witnessed a 97% improve in its Day by day Lively Customers throughout this era. In the meantime, relationship again to round when Notcoin and another Telegram video games launched, TON has witnessed 1,346% development in its Day by day Lively Customers.

Featured picture from ParadTrade, chart from TradingView