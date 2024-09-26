Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, rescues her dog from coyote’s mouth

Brittany Furlan, comic and spouse of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, pulled her canine out of a coyote’s mouth — posting video of the encounter which occurred proper outdoors the couple’s residence.

Furlan might be heard screaming “No” a number of instances as she chases the coyote down proper after it seems to scoop the couple’s canine, Neena, into its mouth. The video exhibits Furlan working after the wild animal close to the pool of the couple’s residence.

“Oh my god, a coyote grabbed Neena,” she yells to Lee. “We will not depart the canine out.”

When Furlan reaches the coyote, it is simply out of view of the safety footage.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 26: Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan attend the 2017 Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Lodge on Sept. 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty Pictures for Dick Clark Productions



“I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth,” Furlan wrote within the submit. “Thank God she’s slightly bit fats as a result of he could not make it over the wall along with her. If it was teenie she would’ve been gone.”

She goes on to say the state of affairs unfolded in “broad daylight” at 1 p.m., warning different pet homeowners within the Los Angeles space neighborhood to “be protected” and saying wild coyotes within the space are “determined.”

“They’re getting extra brazen and hungry,” she wrote. “Please be protected. I am not even letting the canine out anymore. That is ridiculous. Hug your infants additional tight.”

Coyotes are native to California and have been recognized to frequent rural, residential and concrete areas, in accordance with the California Division of Fish and Wildlife.

The federal government company provides a full listing of suggestions for encounters with these animals, advising to not feed them, hold canine on leashes — particularly throughout “pup rearing season” from April via August — and do not run from them.

“If approached, do not run,” the company says. “Wave arms, make noise and stroll towards the coyote till he retreats. Be ‘Massive, Dangerous and Loud.'”

