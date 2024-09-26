Tommy Lee’s dog snatched by coyote in backyard; wife Brittany Furlan pulls pet from jaws

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A terrifying coyote assault was caught on digital camera on the San Fernando Valley residence of rocker Tommy Lee and his spouse Brittany Furlan.

Video posted by Furlan exhibits the couple’s two canines out by the yard pool when a coyote runs up and snatches Neena, their 10-year-old long-haired English cream dachshund, in its jaws.

The coyote tries to run off and leap over the again wall however Brittany offers chase.

She says she was capable of climb up the wall and seize Neena again out of the coyote’s mouth.

“Neena is protected,” she posted. “I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth. Thank God she’s a bit bit fats as a result of he could not make it over the wall together with her.”

Tommy Lee was inside the home on the time and he could be seen operating outdoors after listening to her screams. However by that point she had already rescued Neena. The coyote fled.

Brittany, an actress and comic, says she and Tommy had by no means seen a coyote of their yard earlier than this – and this one jumped over a ten foot wall.

She explains she posted the disturbing video to her Instagram account, with its greater than 2 million followers, in order many individuals as attainable will see it and stay vigilant for any threats to their beloved pets.