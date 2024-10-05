Tom Selleck On ‘Frustration’ Toward ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation

Tom Selleck admitted to being “pissed off” over CBS‘ resolution to finish the long-running police procedural Blue Bloods.

In a brand new interview with TV Insider, the star — who has portrayed NYPD police commissioner Frank Reagan throughout practically 300 episodes, 14 seasons and simply as a few years — mentioned feeling that the primetime sequence has been “all the time taken as a right.”

“I’m form of pissed off. Throughout these final eight reveals [Blue Bloods will conclude with eight episodes that begin airing Oct. 18 at 10 p.m.], I haven’t needed to speak about an ending for Blue Bloods however about it nonetheless being wildly profitable,” he mentioned, including that the sequence was a prime performer throughout final 12 months’s broadcast season when it comes to complete viewership, cracking the Prime 10 when one reductions the highest soccer applications. Regardless of averaging 8.1 million viewers — a feat in in the present day’s broadcast panorama — the sequence is on its approach out, seemingly because of the monetary burden required to maintain a long-running present going.

He continued, “I’m not going to show right into a bitter outdated man saying, ‘Get off my garden!’ I don’t imagine in holding grudges, however for those who had been to say to the tv community, ‘Right here’s a present you possibly can program within the worst time slot you bought, and it’ll assure you profitable Friday evening for the following 15 years,’ it will be nearly inconceivable to imagine.”

“My frustration is the present was all the time taken as a right as a result of it carried out from the get-go,” the Buddies actor mentioned. “So how do I really feel? It’s going to take a very long time to type all of this out. I bear in mind after the weekend [of the final episode’s shoot], I mentioned, ‘I’ve received to get to mattress early tonight as a result of I’ve to do my dialogue for Monday.’ Effectively, there was no Monday. It’s simply going to take some time.”

Selleck has beforehand spoken about his dislike for the community cancellation, saying again in Could that he hoped CBS would reverse the choice. “I’ll proceed to suppose that CBS will come to their senses,” the Emmy winner mentioned on the time. “We’re the third-highest scripted present in all of broadcast. We’re profitable the evening. All of the solid desires to come back again. And I can let you know this: We aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good reveals, and nonetheless holding our place. So, I don’t know. You inform me!”

His feedback got here on the heels of a press convention led by CBS Leisure president Amy Reisenbach, who confirmed the finality of the sequence. “We love this solid, we love their ardour for the present. All reveals have to come back to an finish. It’s vital to us to refresh the schedule. We’re going to finish the present come December,” she mentioned when reminded by reporters that solid members have referred to as for the present to stay on air.

Blue Bloods, which first premiered on CBS on Sept. 24, 2010, follows the members of the fictional Irish-Catholic Reagan household, who has a historical past of working in New York Metropolis regulation enforcement.