Tom Sandoval Not Suing Ariana Madix, Removes Lawyer From Legal Team

Tom Sandoval shouldn’t be suing Ariana Madix. Regardless of stories on Wednesday that the Bravo star was pursuing authorized motion in opposition to his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, Sandoval stated Thursday the go well with was filed with out his full understanding and that he has since reversed course and fired the lawyer concerned.

The unique lawsuit alleged that Madix violated Sandoval’s privateness when she checked out his telephone through the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Guidelines, uncovering movies of Sandoval dishonest on her with Raquel Leviss (who now goes by Rachel). The scandal, nicknamed “Scandoval,” become a viral sensation that captivated — and exhausted — Bravo followers for months on finish.

Sandoval’s now-former lawyer, Matthew Geragos, informed US Weekly on Tuesday that the lawsuit was filed as a cross-complaint in response to Leviss’ go well with in opposition to Sandoval, filed in February, which accuses him of recording their intimate FaceTime session with out her data.

Sandoval wrote Thursday that he did notice the movement meant particular authorized motion in opposition to Madix, including that he didn’t do “my due diligence” and that “the phrases ‘new lawsuit’ or ‘suing’ weren’t articulated to me.

“Upon realizing what this motion really means, I’ve eliminated Matt Geragos from my authorized staff,” he wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “By no means am I suing Ariana. The motion in opposition to Ariana introduced on my behalf is being eliminated. I maintain no sick will or vindictiveness towards Ariana. Now, by eradicating each the cross-complaint and the lawyer who really useful it, I hope to get by means of this case rapidly, in order that Ariana and I can each lastly MOVE ON with our lives.”

Geragos didn’t instantly return The Hollywood Reporter‘s request for remark.