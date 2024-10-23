Tom Holland Confirms ‘Spider-Man 4’ Begins Shooting Next Summer

Spider-Man 4 ought to begin taking pictures as early as subsequent summer time, star Tom Holland revealed throughout an look on NBC’s The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon final evening.

Confirming the mission, Holland stated, “Subsequent summer time, we begin taking pictures. The whole lot’s good to go. We’re almost there.” Holland added that the mission is “tremendous thrilling.”

Fallon had a little bit of enjoyable reminding Holland that the actor hasn’t at all times been utterly truthful on the subject of sharing Spider-Man information. Throughout a Covid-era zoom look on Tonight, Holland performed dumb about rumors that earlier Spider-Males Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would seem in cameos within the 2021 No Method Dwelling franchise installment.

“I’d similar to so as to add, although, that I did say, ‘In the intervening time,’” Holland stated by means of weaseling. “So I didn’t technically lie. Albeit I had simply come from set with Toby and Andrew.”

Responded Fallon, “You completely, definitely, professionally lied to us all, however I’ll say, it was value it….I feel we want surprises on this world.”

Take a look at final evening’s interview above.