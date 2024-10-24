Tom Holland Becomes First Spider-Man to Get 4th Movie

The Zendaya-verse.

It’s no secret that Tom Holland isn’t nice at conserving secrets and techniques. However this time he’s not solely allowed to blab, he’s inspired. Right here’s the whole lot we all know concerning the 4th Tom Holland Spider-Man film, together with Holland’s ideas on the script.

February 15, 2023: Time and time once more he’s fumbled an NDA as varied late-night talk-show hosts (and Instagram Reside members) attempt to sneak an unique reveal from the Spider-Man star. Nonetheless, the newest massive Marvel information comes from Mr. Marvel himself, Kevin Feige. He tells Leisure Weekly {that a} fourth Spider-Man film is in improvement and at present being written. “All I’ll say is that we now have the story. We’ve got massive concepts for that and our writers are simply placing pen to paper now,” Feige shared deliberately. However this leaves a bigger query: Did Holland know a brand new script was being written for him, making him the primary Spider-Man with a fourth film? Or did he examine Twitter, stunned and excited for what’s to return like the remainder of us normies? He hinted in 2019 that he was persevering with on because the superhero earlier than the announcement of No Means House. Holland hasn’t posted concerning the information simply but (he’s in all probability tap-dancing his coronary heart away as Fred Astaire), which suggests he was in all probability included within the Zoom conferences. Yay Tom for conserving a secret!

October 23, 2024: As soon as once more Tom Holland is blabbing on The Tonight Present. Thank goodness, this time it’s with Feige’s approval. Holland confirmed that his fourth Spider-Man is certainly taking place, and that taking pictures begins subsequent summer time. In a separate interview, Holland stated the script had him and Zendaya “bouncing round the lounge.”

“The concept is loopy,” Holland stated on Good Morning America. “It’s just a little completely different to something we’ve accomplished earlier than, however I feel the followers are gonna actually reply to it.” How completely different are we speaking? Will we get Spider-Man: the School Years? Perhaps a cinematic adaptation of the Clone Saga. Or will Peter Parker group up with a sure daywalker and begin slaying vamps? That’s proper, Spider-Man 4 is the perpetually delayed Blade 1! No, in all probability not that.