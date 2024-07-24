Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Hanks Says He Grew Up Feeling Worthless

Chet Hanks is sharing a glimpse into his childhood being raised by dad and mom Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Throughout the Tuesday, July 23, episode of MTV’s Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets and techniques, Chet, 33, thought he was collaborating in an harmless recreation of uno together with his housemates. The dialog, nevertheless, shortly became the solid discussing their lives rising up.

“I’ll let you know one thing about my childhood. Folks suppose that being Tom Hanks’ son, like, I might develop up feeling like I used to be the s—t,” Chet stated on the season premiere. “I truly grew up feeling fully f—king nugatory.”

The musician didn’t blame his expertise on his well-known dad and mom. As an alternative, it was his friends and strangers round him who sophisticated issues.

“Folks handled me like, ‘It’s essential to suppose you’re higher than me’ after I didn’t. I simply needed to be buddies with everyone and be handled like everyone else,” he informed his costars, together with Kim Zolciak Biermann, Josie Canseco and O.T. Genasis. “However what am I imagined to do? Stroll by means of the doorways and be all meek and timid? That was a thoughts f—okay for me to cope with.”

Chet continued, “When you do stroll in by means of the door and also you’re like, ‘Right here I’m mom f—ker,’ then it’s like, ‘Oh take a look at you boastful son of a bitch.’ I did internalize all that negativity. Possibly I’m f—king nugatory, you realize what I’m saying?”

In line with Chet, it was a “battle for me mentally and emotionally simply to have the ability to stroll exterior, look somebody within the eye and say, ‘What’s up? I’m Chet.’”

The candid dialog got here as Macy Grey and Tyler Posey butted heads about how a lot — or how little — they needed to share about their private life. Whereas the Teen Wolf actor, 32, was keen to debate his childhood, Grey, 56, was much less interested by listening to something severe.

“I don’t need to play Uno and be in remedy,” the “I Strive” singer stated in her confessional interview. “I’m simply attempting to play playing cards.”

Whereas recreation night time might not have been an entire success, Chet expressed to Us Weekly that he needed his expertise on Surreal Life to be a optimistic one. He additionally entered the home in Colombia figuring out he had the complete assist of his dad and mom.

“The Surreal Life is a unique form of present. It’s not messy and damaging,” he defined to Us. “It’s extra about private development and relationships with folks and vulnerability. It’s a very totally different sort of actuality TV. I had full assist in doing it.”

Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets and techniques airs Tuesday nights on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.