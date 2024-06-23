Tom Cruise Attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show in London

Tom Cruise, welcome to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Cruise, 61, was noticed within the VIP part of London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 22, per images obtained by Us Weekly. Because the actor discovered his seat earlier than the present, he exchanged DIY friendship bracelets with fellow concertgoers. (Swift’s followers have taken it upon themselves to commerce beaded baubles at each present as impressed by the lyrics in “You’re On Your Personal, Child.”)

Saturday is Swift’s second Eras live performance at Wembley.

“Attending to play Wembley Stadium feels so particular as a result of British followers have been supporting me since was, like, 16 or 17 years previous and first got here out right here,” Swift, 34, gushed throughout Saturday’s Pink set. “The reveals began out actually small they usually steadily acquired larger and greater and greater, and now … there are 88,507 individuals at Wembley Stadium proper now. I imply, that’s the sort of assist that I’ll by no means be capable of thanks sufficient for.”

She continued, “I even have a sense that we even have individuals who got here in from out of city.”

Cruise, an American actor, was one of many vacationers who got here for the present, as had been different superstar attendees akin to Liam Hemsworth, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, additionally stepped out for London Night time 2, bringing alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

Swift and Travis, 34, have been relationship since summer time 2023, a pair weeks after the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish first noticed her Eras present in Kansas Metropolis. Whereas Travis hoped to present Swift together with his personal friendship bracelet, they had been unable to satisfy. He recalled the rejection on his “New Heights” podcast, which Swift truly heard.

“This all began when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I assumed was steel as hell,” Swift advised TIME in her 2023 Individual of the 12 months profile. “We began hanging out proper after that. So, we truly had a big period of time that nobody knew, which I’m grateful for as a result of we acquired to get to know one another.”

Swift and Travis took their relationship public in September 2023 when the pop star went to her first of 13 Chiefs soccer video games.

“Once you say a relationship is public, which means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re displaying up for one another, different individuals are there and we don’t care,” Swift added to TIME. “The other of that’s it’s a must to go to an excessive quantity of effort to verify nobody is aware of that you just’re seeing somebody. And we’re simply happy with one another.”

Travis is equally happy with Swift, attending a number of of her Eras reveals in his NFL offseason.

“Taylor’s reveals are unbelievable,” Travis completely advised Us in Could. “For those who haven’t been to them, You bought to strive it.”

Travis has been to each of Swift’s London live shows to this point, the primary on Friday, June 21, the place he met Prince William and his youngsters backstage. A selfie snapped by Swift from the interplay serves because the couple’s Instagram debut, which Travis “appreciated.”