Tom Cruise Attends Glastonbury 1 Week After Taylor Swift Concert

Tom Cruise was noticed at 2024’s Glastonbury Competition only one week after he shook it off at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London.

Cruise, 61, attended Glastonbury Competition in England on Saturday, June 29. The Prime Gun actor was photographed with actor Simon Pegg forward of Coldplay’s headlining efficiency at Worthy Farm in Pilton. Cyndi Lauper, Little Simz and Keane have been additionally on the principle stage Saturday.

Only one week prior, Cruise was noticed within the VIP tent of 34-year-old Swift’s Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 22. The actor was absolutely immersed within the Swiftie expertise, even exchanging DIY friendship bracelets with concertgoers as he made his option to his seat. (It’s common for Swift’s followers to alternate beaded bracelets at each present.)

Cruise was one in all many A-list visitors at Swift’s eight-night residency at Wembley, the second-largest stadium on the earth. Different celebrities who noticed the VIP tent included, after all, Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, in addition to Liam Hemsworth, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce additionally made an look to see Swift’s second present in London.

“Attending to play Wembley Stadium feels so particular as a result of British followers have been supporting me since I used to be, like, 16 or 17 years outdated and first got here out right here,” Swift shared throughout her Pink set on June 22. “The reveals began out actually small they usually steadily acquired larger and greater and greater, and now … there are 88,507 individuals at Wembley Stadium proper now. I imply, that’s the form of assist that I’ll by no means be capable of thanks sufficient for.”

She added, “I even have a sense that we even have individuals who got here in from out of city.”

Following her stint in London, which noticed Travis make his debut as one in all his girlfriend’s background dancers, Swift has kicked off her subsequent few concert events in Dublin, which began on Friday, June 28.

“That was a blast this previous weekend,” Travis stated of Swift’s London reveals on the Wednesday, June 26, episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast. “We have been over in London at these concert events. And Taylor, what she has achieved not simply in that quick time period, however over the course of her profession, is actually outstanding.”

Jason, for his half, couldn’t assist however gush over Swift’s “insanely spectacular” present. “There’s one thing, like, clearly Taylor’s an incredible singer-songwriter, however then to have the ability to go on the market and be a performer at that degree,” he stated on Wednesday. “Dude, if I did what she did for one music, I must change my garments.”