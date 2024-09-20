Tom Brady Shares Breathtaking Sunrise from His Miami Home as he Reflects on ‘Discipline’

Tom Brady is getting reflective whereas admiring a surprising dawn.

The retired NFL participant, 47, shared a scenic shot of the Florida solar rising from behind the luxurious pool within the yard of his Miami residence on his Instagram Tales on Thursday, Sept 19.

He captioned the shot, “Self-discipline reveals the dedication you must your goals,” adopted by the swirling star and prayer palms emojis.

The previous New England Patriots quarterback moved to the Sunshine State in 2020 along with his now ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their youngsters after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady/Instagram



He beforehand shared a have a look at his serene yard in March, captioning a picture of his glowing pool, “House is the place the center is.”.

Tom Brady/Instagram





Brady beforehand lived with Bundchen in a $17 million property on Indian Creek, a high-security island identified for offering privateness with its personal police power and gated bridge to enter.

Brady and Bündchen share two youngsters, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. The athlete additionally shares son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, 52.

Tom Brady/Instagram; Jon Kopaloff/Getty



Amid his divorce from the supermodel in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, Brady rented a luxurious Miami condominium unit on the Fendi Chateau in Miami Seaside. Property information present that the house was listed for lease for $60,000 per thirty days within the fall of 2022.

Brady, who retired from the NFL after 23 seasons, made his broadcasting debut with Fox Sports activities earlier this month.

When requested by colleague Kevin Burkhardt the way it felt to have his first recreation as a commentator beneath his belt, Brady supplied a optimistic response.

“I used to be utilizing my arm and my physique for therefore a few years, and now I get to a stadium and I get to make use of my voice,” Brady responded. “I’d get on the market tomorrow morning and throw some passes simply to recollect what it looks like. However as Michael Strahan advised me within the pregame, ‘You’re going to get up Monday morning and also you aren’t going to be sore,’ and that I’m very pleased about.”