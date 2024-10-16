Tom Brady gets an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders : NPR

toggle caption Gareth Patterson/AP

ATLANTA — Tom Brady has one other new position within the NFL: proprietor.

The seven-time Tremendous Bowl champion bought a minority stake within the Las Vegas Raiders, a deal unanimously authorised by NFL crew homeowners on Tuesday on the league’s annual fall assembly.

In a prolonged assertion on X, Brady stated he was “extremely humbled and excited” to obtain approval.

“I am desperate to contribute to the group in any method I can, honoring the Raiders’ wealthy custom whereas discovering each potential alternative to enhance our providing to followers… and most significantly, WIN soccer video games,” Brady posted.

Brady additionally thanked Raiders majority proprietor Mark Davis, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and others.

“It is an thrilling day for the Raider group,” Davis stated. “Though Tom can’t play, I believe he can assist us choose a quarterback sooner or later and probably prepare him as nicely.”

Brady, who performed 23 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers, takes 5% management of the Raiders. He wanted to obtain 24 of 32 votes. The 47-year-old Brady cannot come of out retirement and play once more until he sells his stake within the crew.

“It’s nice that Tom Brady needs to put money into the NFL,” Goodell stated. “He cares deeply about this sport. He believes in its future and I believe that’s only a sign of that.”

Brady needed to clear hurdles over his Fox job

The deal was initially agreed upon in Might 2023, however it took homeowners 17 months to provide their approval over considerations Brady was receiving an excessive amount of of a reduction from Davis. Brady’s new job as a broadcaster with Fox additionally was a difficulty as a result of it might characterize a battle of curiosity.

“There have been a number of issues from a structural and due diligence standpoint that needed to occur, which is why it took so lengthy for it to be authorised and we lastly acquired all that put to mattress,” Chiefs proprietor Clark Hunt stated.

The NFL positioned restrictions on Brady earlier than the season to restrict his entry. He’s not permitted to attend manufacturing conferences in particular person or just about and will not have entry to crew amenities or gamers and training personnel. Brady could broadcast Raiders video games. He additionally has to abide by the league structure and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officers and different golf equipment.

Brady additionally owns a minority stake within the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, who’re owned by Davis.

Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer Richard Seymour, who performed with Brady in New England, additionally obtained approval Tuesday to buy a minority stake within the Raiders.

“That is the mission of a lifetime, and I settle for it with each objective and pleasure,” Seymour posted on X. “With nice alternative comes nice accountability. And I pledge to be a worthy steward of our sport—and all it makes potential.”

Brady and Seymour are the fifth and sixth former NFL gamers to change into homeowners after George Halas Sr., Jerry Richardson, Warrick Dunn and John Stallworth.

Davis joked that he did not like Brady very a lot when he was an opponent however he tried exhausting to signal him as a free agent in 2020 earlier than the 15-time Professional Bowl QB went to Tampa Bay.

“We’re actually proud to have him as a part of the group,” Davis stated. “He is a competitor, he is a vibrant younger man. There’s simply so many pluses for either side. It is nice.”

The Raiders haven’t gained a Tremendous Bowl since capturing their third title in eight years following the 1983 season. They gained their first two championships in Oakland and the final one in Los Angeles. They moved to Las Vegas in 2020 and haven’t gained a playoff sport since shedding the Tremendous Bowl to Tampa Bay on Jan. 26, 2003.