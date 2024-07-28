Tom Aspinall defends interim title, KO’s Blaydes at UFC 304

Formally, Tom Aspinall is the UFC’s interim heavyweight champion. Unofficially, he is in all probability the most effective heavyweight on the earth — and possibly the division’s hardest hitter.

Aspinall (15-3) defended his interim championship in emphatic trend at UFC 304 on Saturday, as he knocked out Curtis Blaydes (18-5) with a left hand and punches on the bottom only one minute into their heavyweight title struggle. The bout served because the co-main occasion, inside Co-op Reside enviornment in Manchester.

Instantly after the win, Aspinall known as out the undisputed champion Jon Jones, who’s broadly thought of the best fighter of all time and is anticipated to face Stipe Miocic later this yr.

“I am the most effective finisher within the UFC, if I begin to snowball you, you are executed,” Aspinall stated. “Who desires to see Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones?”

Jones, 37, has not beforehand proven curiosity within the concept of preventing Aspinall. Jones was set to face Miocic final November in New York Metropolis, however withdrew attributable to harm.

Aspinall, of Salford, England, knocked Blaydes down with a counter jab. The shot did not put Blaydes out, nevertheless it knocked him to his butt and he shortly turtled and coated up from Aspinall’s follow-up photographs. Aspinall landed a sequence of unanswered strikes to the facet of his head, prompting a cease from the referee.

The victory avenges Aspinall’s solely loss within the UFC, which got here in opposition to Blaydes in July 2022 in London. That struggle led to simply 15 seconds, when Aspinall’s knee gave out as he threw a kick. Aspinall underwent surgical procedure and returned one yr later. He has completed three consecutive opponents within the first spherical since returning.

“I had nothing in opposition to [Blaydes] personally, however we wanted to place that one to mattress,” Aspinall stated. “It was a freak accident. Now, I’ve bought my revenge. Thank God.”

Blaydes seemed composed and assured within the struggle, however nonetheless turned the most recent sufferer of Aspinall’s velocity and ending potential. He landed a great, brief left cross within the first trade, however bought caught by the jab when he got here ahead moments later. That is the fifth time Blaydes has misplaced through knockout.

Previous to UFC 304, CEO Dana White stated the winner of Aspinall-Blaydes would ultimately face the winner of Jones-Miocic, nevertheless the way forward for each Jones and Miocic is unsure. Jones has fought solely as soon as in 4 years. Miocic, 42, hasn’t fought in additional than three years.