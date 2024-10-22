Todd Bowles Provides Update on Chris Godwin After Scary Leg Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers huge receiver Chris Godwin was carted off the sector after struggling a grotesque leg harm throughout the crew’s closing drive of Monday night time’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Chatting with reporters after the sport, head coach Todd Bowles stated that early indications level to a dislocated ankle for Godwin. Bowles famous that the harm “would not look good” and stated that there isn’t a timetable for the veteran wideout to return.
Godwin will endure additional testing on the harm, although a dislocated ankle would nearly actually sideline him for the rest of the season.
A free agent after the 2024 season, it is doable that Godwin’s season-ending harm would put an finish to his tenure with the Buccaneers.
Previous to the harm late within the fourth quarter, Godwin had caught seven passes for 65 yards and was focused 9 instances by Baker Mayfield. This yr, his eighth season within the NFL, he is recorded 50 receptions for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns.