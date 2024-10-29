Today’s ‘Wordle’ #1228 Hints, Clues And Answer For Tuesday, October 29th

Learn how to remedy at present’s Wordle. SOPA Photographs/LightRocket through Getty Photographs

This late autumnal warmth surge is lastly over, as temperatures dive into the low 40s and all of us rush to unpack our winter issues. Snow is coming and I’m feeling like someplace in my life I ought to have decided to reside on a seaside within the tropics as an alternative of one of many snowiest cities within the decrease 48 states.

How To Clear up Right this moment’s Wordle

The Trace: Shirt-adjacent.

The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with a consonant.

Okay, spoilers beneath!

The Reply:

Right this moment’s Wordle Are you able to remedy at present’s phrase? Credit score: Erik Kain

Wordle Evaluation

Every single day I verify Wordle Bot to assist analyze my guessing recreation. You possibly can verify your Wordles with Wordle Bot proper right here.

Issues began off poorly with SPIRE. I had 156 phrases remaining (it could possibly be a lot worse!) and only one yellow field (it could possibly be a lot better). ADMIN shuffled issues round and reduce that quantity to simply 8. I guessed TUNIC as a result of I at all times preferred tunics, which I considered as a teen as a necessary piece of Medieval attire. Knights wore tunics! Huzzah!

Aggressive Wordle Rating

I get one level for guessing in 3 and nil factors for tying the Wordle Bot. I’ll take a degree after many days of nothing!

How To Play Aggressive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is price 3 factors; guessing in 2 is price 2 factors; guessing in 3 is price 1 level; guessing in 4 is price 0 factors; guessing in 5 is -1 factors; guessing in 6 is -2 factors and lacking the Wordle is -3 factors.

For those who beat your opponent you get 1 level. For those who tie, you get 0 factors. And when you lose to your opponent, you get -1 level. Add it as much as get your rating. Maintain a each day working rating or simply play for a brand new rating every day.

Fridays are 2XP, that means you double your factors—optimistic or unfavourable.

You possibly can maintain a working tally or simply play day-by-day. Take pleasure in!

Right this moment’s Wordle Etymology

The phrase tunic comes from the Latin tunica, a typical garment in Historical Rome. Its origin seemingly traces again to Greek thynakē, a kind of linen clothes. The time period entered English by way of Previous French within the Center Ages and has since developed to confer with a unfastened, lengthy prime worn throughout varied cultures.

