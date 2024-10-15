Today’s ‘Wordle’ #1214 Hints, Clues And Answer For Tuesday, October 15th

The right way to remedy at the moment’s Wordle. SOPA Photographs/LightRocket through Getty Photographs

It’s Tuesday, and which means . . . little or no, I suppose. Nothing actually occurs on Tuesdays. We don’t get holidays on Tuesdays. The one factor I can consider is the election, and for some weird cause that isn’t a vacation in America. It definitely needs to be!

We’re nonetheless a couple of weeks out from election day, nevertheless. Don’t overlook to vote! Within the meantime, now we have a Wordle to unravel.

How To Clear up Immediately’s Wordle

The Trace: Fruit device.

The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter.

Okay, spoilers under!

The Reply:

Immediately’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Evaluation

Each day I test Wordle Bot to assist analyze my guessing sport. You possibly can test your Wordles with Wordle Bot proper right here.

Are you able to remedy at the moment’s phrase?

I used to be off to a reasonably nice begin at the moment, however even slashing 2,000+ down to only 11 didn’t actually assist sufficient. I ought to have gone with all new letters, however I figured I would probably guess it in two, so why not? CORAL didn’t assist fairly as a lot as COURT, and CORNY was even worse. I might solely consider CORER at this level, and one way or the other that ended up being proper. Fortunate me!

Aggressive Wordle Rating

Identical to yesterday, a complete wash at the moment. I get 0 factors for guessing in 4 and for the reason that Wordle Bot additionally guessed in 4, I get 0 for the tie. Large fats zeroes throughout!

How To Play Aggressive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is price 3 factors; guessing in 2 is price 2 factors; guessing in 3 is price 1 level; guessing in 4 is price 0 factors; guessing in 5 is -1 factors; guessing in 6 is -2 factors and lacking the Wordle is -3 factors.

For those who beat your opponent you get 1 level. For those who tie, you get 0 factors. And if you happen to lose to your opponent, you get -1 level. Add it as much as get your rating. Maintain a every day operating rating or simply play for a brand new rating every day.

Fridays are 2XP, which means you double your factors—constructive or unfavorable.

You possibly can maintain a operating tally or simply play day-by-day. Get pleasure from!

Immediately’s Wordle Etymology

The phrase corer comes from the basis phrase core, which itself traces again to the Center English coren, which means “coronary heart” or “central half.” This seemingly derives from Outdated French coeur, which means “coronary heart,” and finally from the Latin cor or cordis, which means “coronary heart.” The suffix -er in corer denotes an individual or factor that performs a selected motion, so a corer is one thing that removes the core of an object, like a fruit.

Let me understand how you fared along with your Wordle at the moment on Twitter, Instagram or Fb.