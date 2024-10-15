Today’s ‘Wordle’ #1,214 Answer, Clues and Hints for Tuesday, October 15

The puzzle is usually an actual head-scratcher, so you may be happy to know that Wordle‘s creator struggles simply as a lot as we do.

Wordle, a phrase guessing sport, was created by Brooklyn-based Welsh software program designer Josh Wardle in 2021 In an actual act of real love, he designed the sport for his puzzle-loving girlfriend earlier than placing the sport up on the web in October 2021.

Such was the sport’s reputation, it was snapped up by The New York Instances for a seven-figure sum in January 2022. Since then, the sport’s reputation has continued to growth; its 1,000th puzzle was celebrated in March of this yr.

A pal of the photographer performs “Wordle” on January 12, 2022 in New York Metropolis. Newsweek has some clues that can assist you clear up in the present day’s puzzle.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Photos



Nonetheless, regardless of being the preliminary brains behind it, Wardle freely admits he’s in no way an skilled on the sport.

Throughout an interview with Newsweek, Wardle mentioned: “Effectively, I did create Wordle and I am not superb at it, so there’s your reply! I am afraid I am not likely one of the best.”

“[My partner] and I play it on the sofa collectively every morning. She’s going to persistently get it in three goes, which is manner, manner higher than I can ever hope to attain. I usually want a minimum of 4 or 5 makes an attempt.”

Wardle added that he has no inside scoop on what the phrases of the day will likely be.

“Once I designed the sport, it was for me and my accomplice to get pleasure from, so I made positive that the entire entries have been randomized. In different phrases, I do not really know what tomorrow’s phrase goes to be, which implies that I can participate like everyone else,” Wardle instructed Newsweek.

Eager to not inform anybody how you can play the sport, Wardle additionally mentioned: “I believe, with this type of sport, a part of the enjoyment is discovering these issues for your self, proper?

“So I am reluctant to inform anyone how they need to play. I’d encourage folks to experiment with totally different concepts and to search out their very own [starting] phrases, somewhat than simply sticking to the identical confirmed techniques time and again.”

At the moment’s ‘Wordle’ #1,214 Clues and Hints for Tuesday, October 15

Newsweek has some helpful clues that can assist you clear up in the present day’s Wordle puzzle.

Trace #1: There are two vowels in in the present day’s reply.

Trace #2: At the moment’s begins with a C.

Trace #3: There may be one repeated letter in in the present day’s phrase.

Trace #4: At the moment’s phrase is a noun.

Trace #5: It’s one thing you would possibly use on an apple.

At the moment’s ‘Wordle’ #1,214 Reply for Tuesday, October 15

The reply is “CORER.”

A corer is a tool used to take away the core from greens and fruit, mostly, apples.

It was a tricky one, so don’t fret for those who did not get it; there’s at all times tomorrow. Wordle resets at midnight in your native time zone.