Today’s NYT Connections Hints, Answer and Help for July 7, #392

Want the solutions for the New York Occasions Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is extra of a vocabulary take a look at, however Connections is extra of a brainteaser. You are given 16 phrases and requested to place them into 4 teams which can be someway related. Typically they’re apparent, however recreation editor Wyna Liu is aware of easy methods to trick you through the use of phrases that may match into a couple of group.

Hints for immediately’s Connections teams

Listed below are 4 hints for the groupings in immediately’s Connections puzzle, ranked from the simplest, yellow group to the robust (and typically weird) purple group.

Yellow group trace: Water to ice is one.

Inexperienced group trace: Paul Westerberg’s band.

Blue group trace: Assume doc, or barkeep.

Purple group trace: All I Need for Christmas Is You.

Solutions for immediately’s Connections teams

Yellow group: Change states of matter.

Inexperienced group: Substitute.

Blue group: Slangy names for professions.

Purple group: Mariah Carey primary hits.

What are immediately’s Connections solutions?

The yellow phrases in immediately’s Connections

The theme is change states of matter. The 4 solutions are condense, freeze, soften and vaporize.

The inexperienced phrases in immediately’s Connections

The theme is alternative. The 4 solutions are alternate, backup, cowl and sub.

The blue phrases in immediately’s Connections

The theme is slangy names for professions. The 4 solutions are copper, hack, shrink and go well with.

The purple phrases in immediately’s Connections

The theme is Mariah Carey primary hits. The 4 solutions are Fantasy, Hero, Honey and Sometime.

Methods to play Connections

Enjoying is simple. Profitable is difficult. Have a look at the 16 phrases and mentally assign them to associated teams of 4. Click on on the 4 phrases you suppose go collectively. The teams are coded by coloration, although you do not know what goes the place till you see the solutions. The yellow group is the simplest, then inexperienced, then blue, and purple is the hardest. Have a look at the phrases rigorously, and take into consideration associated phrases. Typically the connection has to do with simply part of the phrase. As soon as, 4 phrases had been grouped as a result of every began with the identify of a rock band, together with “Rushmore” and “Journeyman.”