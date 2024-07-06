Today’s NYT Connections Hints, Answer and Help for July 6, #391

Want the solutions for the New York Occasions Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is extra of a vocabulary take a look at, however Connections is extra of a brainteaser. You are given 16 phrases and requested to place them into 4 teams which can be one way or the other linked. Generally they’re apparent, however sport editor Wyna Liu is aware of the best way to trick you by utilizing phrases that may match into a couple of group.

And do you additionally play Wordle? We have got in the present day’s Wordle reply and hints too.

We have additionally acquired in the present day’s reply and some common suggestions for Strands, a brand new sport from the Occasions that is simply moved out of beta and into the NYT’s Video games app.

Learn extra: NYT Connections Might Be the New Wordle: Our Hints and Suggestions

Hints for in the present day’s Connections teams

Listed here are 4 hints for the groupings in in the present day’s Connections puzzle, ranked from the simplest, yellow group to the robust (and generally weird) purple group.

Yellow group trace: Assume again to science class.

Inexperienced group trace: Goo-goo, gaa-gaa.

Blue group trace: Do-it-yourself musical objects.

Purple group trace: You are it!

Solutions for in the present day’s Connections teams

Yellow group: Organic constructing blocks.

Inexperienced group: Purchases for a child.

Blue group: Objects performed as devices.

Purple group: ____ tag.

Learn extra: Wordle Cheat Sheet: Right here Are the Most Standard Letters Utilized in English Phrases

What are in the present day’s Connections solutions?

The yellow phrases in in the present day’s Connections

The theme is organic constructing blocks. The 4 solutions are atom, cell, molecule and protein.

The inexperienced phrases in in the present day’s Connections

The theme is purchases for a child. The 4 solutions are bottle, crib, cell and rattle.

The blue phrases in in the present day’s Connections

The theme is objects performed as devices. The 4 solutions are jug, noticed, spoons and washboard.

The purple phrases in in the present day’s Connections

The theme is ____ tag. The 4 solutions are canine, freeze, cellphone and value.

play Connections

Enjoying is straightforward. Successful is difficult. Have a look at the 16 phrases and mentally assign them to associated teams of 4. Click on on the 4 phrases you assume go collectively. The teams are coded by coloration, although you do not know what goes the place till you see the solutions. The yellow group is the simplest, then inexperienced, then blue, and purple is the hardest. Have a look at the phrases rigorously, and take into consideration associated phrases. Generally the connection has to do with simply part of the phrase. As soon as, 4 phrases have been grouped as a result of every began with the title of a rock band, together with “Rushmore” and “Journeyman.”