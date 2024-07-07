Today’s NYT ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Sunday, July 7

Discover the hyperlinks between the phrases to win right this moment’s recreation of Connections. getty

Hey there, everybody! I hope you’re having a most wonderful weekend.

At present’s NYT Connections hints and solutions are coming proper up.

How To Play Connections

In Connections, you’re offered with a grid of 16 phrases. Your activity is to rearrange them into 4 teams of 4 by determining the hyperlinks between them. The teams may very well be issues like horror film franchises, a sort of verb or rappers.

There’s just one resolution for every puzzle, and also you’ll should be cautious in relation to phrases that may match into multiple class. You possibly can shuffle the phrases to maybe make it easier to see hyperlinks between them.

Every group is shade coded. The yellow group is normally the simplest to determine, blue and inexperienced fall within the center, and the purple group is often the toughest one to infer. The purple group typically entails wordplay, so bear that in thoughts.

Choose 4 phrases you suppose go collectively and press Submit. For those who make a guess and also you’re incorrect, you’ll lose a life. For those who’re near having an accurate group, you may see a message telling you that you just’re one phrase away from getting it proper, however you’ll nonetheless want to determine which one to swap.

For those who make 4 errors, it’s recreation over. Let’s guarantee that doesn’t occur with the assistance of some hints, and, in the event you’re actually struggling, right this moment’s Connections solutions.

What Are At present’s Connections Hints?

Scroll slowly! Simply after the hints for every of right this moment’s Connections teams, I’ll reveal what the teams are with out instantly telling you which ones phrases go into them.

At present’s 16 phrases are…

COPPER

HONEY

COVER

MELT

SUB

SHRINK

HERO

CONDENSE

FREEZE

HACK

BACKUP

SOMEDAY

ALTERNATE

FANTASY

VAPORIZE

SUIT

And the hints for right this moment’s teams are:

Yellow group — change one thing from liquid to fuel and many others

Inexperienced group — one thing that may be swapped in

Blue group — maybe insulting phrases for individuals in sure strains of labor

Purple group — profitable songs for a singer who’s inescapable across the holidays

What Are At present’s Connections Teams?

Want some additional assist?

Be warned: we’re beginning to get into spoiler territory.

At present’s teams are…

Yellow group — change states of matter

Inexperienced group — alternative

Blue group — slangy names for professions

Purple group — Mariah Carey primary hits

What Are At present’s Connections Solutions?

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to search out out right this moment’s Connections solutions.

That is your ultimate warning!

At present’s Connections solutions are…

Yellow group — change states of matter (CONDENSE, FREEZE, MELT, VAPORIZE)

Inexperienced group — alternative (ALTERNATE, BACKUP, COVER, SUB)

Blue group — slangy names for professions (COPPER, HACK, SHRINK, SUIT)

Purple group — Mariah Carey primary hits (FANTASY, HERO, HONEY, SOMEDAY)

Boo, my streak is over after 5 wins.

It was the yellows that obtained me. My first guess was SHRINK, MELT, CONDENSE and VAPORIZE. After that didn’t work, I regarded elsewhere and located the greens, because of BACKUP and ALTERNATE.

I didn’t have a clue in regards to the blues or purples aside from a obscure inkling that COPPER wasn’t referring to the metallic. So I took the trial-and-error strategy to the yellows. Sadly, each guess I made included SHRINK, so I used to be doomed. Womp womp.

That’s all there’s to it for right this moment’s Connections clues and solutions. You’ll want to examine my weblog for hints and the answer for Monday’s recreation in the event you want them.

