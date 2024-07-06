Today’s NYT ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Saturday, July 6

Discover the hyperlinks between the phrases to win at present’s recreation of Connections. getty

Welcome to the weekend, everybody! I hope you’ve bought a enjoyable one lined up. I’m wanting ahead to spending some extra time with family and friends, and I don’t a lot thoughts what we do so long as it’s collectively.

At the moment’s NYT Connections hints and solutions are coming proper up.

How To Play Connections

In Connections, you’re offered with a grid of 16 phrases. Your job is to rearrange them into 4 teams of 4 by determining the hyperlinks between them. The teams may very well be issues like horror film franchises, a sort of verb or rappers.

There’s just one answer for every puzzle, and also you’ll have to be cautious in relation to phrases that may match into a couple of class. You’ll be able to shuffle the phrases to maybe aid you see hyperlinks between them.

Every group is coloration coded. The yellow group is normally the simplest to determine, blue and inexperienced fall within the center, and the purple group is usually the toughest one to infer. The purple group typically includes wordplay, so bear that in thoughts.

Choose 4 phrases you assume go collectively and press Submit. In case you make a guess and also you’re incorrect, you’ll lose a life. In case you’re near having an accurate group, you would possibly see a message telling you that you simply’re one phrase away from getting it proper, however you’ll nonetheless want to determine which one to swap.

In case you make 4 errors, it’s recreation over. Let’s ensure that doesn’t occur with the assistance of some hints, and, in case you’re actually struggling, at present’s Connections solutions.

What Are At the moment’s Connections Hints?

Scroll slowly! Simply after the hints for every of at present’s Connections teams, I’ll reveal what the teams are with out instantly telling you which of them phrases go into them.

At the moment’s 16 phrases are…

SAW

DOG

JUG

BOTTLE

PHONE

FREEZE

CELL

SPOONS

MOBILE

PROTEIN

RATTLE

ATOM

WASHBOARD

PRICE

MOLECULE

CRIB

And the hints for at present’s teams are:

Yellow group — foundations of life

Inexperienced group — issues for a really younger particular person

Blue group — unconventional music makers

Purple group — linked by a label or playground recreation, maybe

What Are At the moment’s Connections Teams?

Want some further assist?

Be warned: we’re beginning to get into spoiler territory.

At the moment’s teams are…

Yellow group — organic constructing blocks

Inexperienced group — purchases for a child

Blue group — objects performed as devices

Purple group — ____ tag

What Are At the moment’s Connections Solutions?

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to seek out out at present’s Connections solutions.

That is your ultimate warning!

At the moment’s Connections solutions are…

Yellow group — organic constructing blocks (ATOM, CELL, MOLECULE, PROTEIN)

Inexperienced group — purchases for a child (BOTTLE, CRIB, MOBILE, RATTLE)

Blue group — objects performed as devices (JUG, SAW, SPOONS, WASHBOARD)

Purple group — ____ tag (DOG, FREEZE, PHONE, PRICE)

No good recreation at present, sadly, however my present streak of wins has hit 5 video games.

My first guess was means off. It was merely based mostly on the actual fact that there have been double letters in the course of every phrase: FREEZE, RATTLE, BOTTLE and SPOONS. I didn’t see something that will go along with PHONE, MOBILE and CELL both, so I seemed elsewhere.

WASHBOARD was my entry level into the blues, which I bought on the first try regardless of the presence of RATTLE as a crimson herring. The yellows have been up subsequent, adopted by the greens. I didn’t determine what linked the purple group earlier than submitting these phrases however hey, I did not should.

That’s all there’s to it for at present’s Connections clues and solutions. Be sure you examine my weblog for hints and the answer for Sunday’s recreation in case you want them.

P.S. Persevering with on from yesterday’s energy pop theme, right here’s Fountains of Wayne’s largest hit. “Stacy’s Mother” is catchy as heck. Adam Schlesinger certain knew the way to write an ideal pop tune.