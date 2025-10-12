Toby Keith’s Iconic Song From 30 Years Ago Gets a New Makeover From Ella Langley

Ella Langley is the latest country artist to step into the shoes of Toby Keith, breathing new life into one of his old hits. The 26-year-old female country powerhouse recently released a studio cover version of the late icon’s 1994 self-penned country classic, “Wish I Didn’t Know Now.”

A tall order, indeed, but Langley effortlessly delivers without any hiccups as she showcases her storyteller vocals on the nostalgic breakup ballad that soared to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and belonged on Keith’s self-titled debut album, which also spawned hits like, “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” “He Ain’t Worth Missing,” and “A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action.”

Langley released her rendition of the soul-stirring song on all streaming platforms on Sept. 30, after fans had begged her to drop a full version of the beloved track that’s all about having the desire to live in denial to keep a failed relationship alive after learning that the other person has cheated.

Langley’s rendition of the heart-wrenching song differs slightly from Keith’s as she changes up the lyrics to give the perspective of the story from a girl’s point of view.

Langley also offers a more stripped-down take while unveiling the message of the song, which includes the lyrics: “I wish I didn’t know now what I didn’t know then / I wish I could start this whole thing over again / I’m not sayin’ that you could never be true / I just don’t wanna know how it ends / You’d still have my heart in the palm of your hand / I’d still look like a fool in front of your friends / Yeah, I wish somehow I didn’t know now / What I didn’t know then.”

Ella Langley’s Take on the Song Has Received the Seal of Approval From Fans

“I love this song, and I loved your cover from the moment I heard it. Toby would be so proud!” one fan applauded in the comments section of Langley’s post on Instagram, which found her announcing the release of her reimagined version of the track.

“Great cover song from Toby Keith, love your version ❤️,” another person wrote, while a third follower added, “Amazing! Love the song and your voice singing it. Great job. Congratulations.”

This Isn’t the First Time Ella Langley Performed the Song

Langley’s tender-hearted recording of “Wish I Didn’t Know Now” comes after her live performance of the song as part of Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Toby Keith Covered Collection, a special celebration of six artists honoring the legacy of the Oklahoma native, who died in February 2024 at age 62 following a brave battle with stomach cancer.

For Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Toby Keith Covered Collection, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, and Tucker Wetmore were all on hand to deliver their own takes on some of Keith’s biggest hits from his iconic catalog.

“I knew instantly that ‘Wish I Didn’t Know Now’ was the song I wanted to do,” Langley previously said of reviving the iconic hit in a statement shared on social media. “Toby is truly a legend, and getting to put my own spin on this classic was an incredible opportunity.”

