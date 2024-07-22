TNT Sports Matches Amazon’s NBA Rights Bid, Setting Up Showdown

Warner Bros. Discovery is making a play to maintain NBA rights, telling the league that it’ll match Amazon‘s bid for a package deal of video games.

The corporate stated in an announcement Monday afternoon that it intends to match Amazon’s bid, which is for about $1.8 billion per yr, or greater than $20 billion over the course of the deal. WBD didn’t point out Amazon by identify, however a supply says that it’s focusing on the package deal from the tech big.

“In an effort to proceed our long-standing partnership, throughout each unique and non-exclusive negotiation durations, we acted in good religion to current robust bids that have been truthful to each events,” TNT Sports activities stated in an announcement. “Regrettably, the league notified us of its intention to simply accept different presents for the video games in our present rights package deal, leaving us to proceed underneath the matching rights provision, which is an integral a part of our present settlement and the rights now we have paid for underneath it.

“We have now reviewed the presents and matched considered one of them,” the assertion continued. “Our matching paperwork was submitted to the league in the present day. We stay up for the NBA executing our new contract.”

It’s not clear, nevertheless, if the NBA will truly permit WBD to match the deal. An NBA spokesperson replied, “We’ve acquired WBD’s proposal and are within the strategy of reviewing it.”

Amazon’s deal is a streaming-only package deal, whereas WBD’s TNT Sports activities televises the video games on TNT and in addition streams them on Max.

As well as, sports activities commentator Invoice Simmons has stated that the deal is structured in order that Amazon can pay the NBA three years of rights funds up entrance to be held in escrow, or a roughly $5.4 billion verify. It’s a transfer which will have been supposed to dam WBD’s match.

A supply acquainted with the matter says that Warner Bros. Discovery has secured a letter of credit score that will cowl the fee.

The choice to match got here after months of drawn out negotiations between the league and present and potential rights companions, with WBD in the end unable to succeed in a brand new deal in its unique negotiating window with the league.

The NBA subsequently discovered new rights companions within the type of NBC Sports activities, which is in line to get the “B” package deal for round $2.5 billion per yr, and Amazon, which is able to get the “C” package deal for about $1.8 billion per yr. Disney will stay the NBA’s companion for the “A” package deal, together with the NBA Finals.

What occurs subsequent is unclear, however the two most believable outcomes, per a number of sources, are both some form of settlement or a lawsuit from WBD.

A settlement may see the 2 events conform to some form of deal — both a small fourth rights package deal for TNT Sports activities or some money fee or different provide from the league to WBD. Or if the league rejects the match outright, a possible swimsuit from WBD would let a decide decide what qualifies as a “match” in rights.

Because the NFL discovered within the current Sunday Ticket antitrust lawsuit, this stuff may be unpredictable.

The announcement from TNT Sports activities additionally signifies that Contained in the NBA, TNT’s venerable and long-running studio present, stays in some flux after subsequent season. The present is broadly considered among the finest — if not one of the best — sports activities studio reveals on TV, thanks in no small half to the chemistry of the hosts that embody Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. The 4 hosts signed long-term offers in 2022, however Barkley has claimed that he has a clause in his contract that would allow him to maneuver on if WBD loses NBA rights.

Barkley, after beforehand saying that he can be tempted to reboot Contained in the NBA (or an analogous present) on his personal ought to TNT Sports activities lose NBA rights, stated final month that he plans to retire from TV after subsequent season.