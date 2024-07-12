Titans Sign Veteran Safety Jamal Adams, a Three-Time Pro Bowler

NASHVILLE— The Titans have landed veteran security Jamal Adams.
Adams traveled to Nashville to satisfy with staff officers. The 2 sides reached an settlement on a deal, and he was slated to signal earlier than leaving city.
A primary-round decide (sixth total) within the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams provides the Titans one other skilled participant within the secondary heading into this season.
He is been named a Professional Bowler thrice in his profession.
Adams, 28, has performed in 80 video games over seven NFL seasons.
Over his NFL profession, he has registered 493 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, together with one returned for a landing, 36 passes defensed, 50 tackles for loss, seven compelled fumbles and 4 fumble recoveries in 80 begins whereas enjoying with the Jets and Seahawks. Since 2017, his 21.5 sacks are essentially the most within the NFL by a defensive again.
Adams performed his first three NFL seasons with the Jets earlier than becoming a member of the Seahawks through commerce.
Throughout his time with the New York Jets, Adams was coached by present Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.
Adams was restricted to simply 9 video games in 2023 attributable to a concussion, and his 2022 season was additionally minimize quick due to an harm. However he is posted a powerful physique of labor on the sector throughout his profession.
Along with being named to 3 Professional Bowls, Adams has additionally been chosen All-Professional twice, in 2018 and 2020. Adams was a standout performer in school at Louisiana State College.
Earlier this offseason, the Titans landed two veteran cornerbacks, buying and selling for former Chiefs standout L’Jarius Sneed after signing Chidobe Awuzie (Cowboys, Bengals) in free company.