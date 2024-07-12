Titans sign former Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to one-year contract

Adams’ profession, not less than as of late, hasn’t seen a lot exercise. He is appeared in simply 10 video games mixed during the last two seasons, and hasn’t actually made a significant distinction because the 2021 season, through which he completed with 87 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 4 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 12 contests.

As Adams approaches 29 years previous in October, it grew to become clear the Seahawks weren’t going to make an effort to maintain the protection for whom Seattle as soon as despatched a number of first-round picks to the Jets in a 2020 commerce. As an alternative, Adams was left to seek out employment elsewhere.

After a protracted free company that started in early March, Adams has discovered a house in Nashville, placing pen to paper on a deal supplied by a well-known face in Titans normal supervisor Ran Carthon, whose father, Maurice, performed with Adams’ father within the NFL within the mid-to-late Eighties.

Adams matches right into a Titans protection that’s surprisingly fascinating, not less than on paper. Established names like Jeffery Simmons and L’Jarius Sneed headline it, however Carthon’s latest work is seen all through, with Adams becoming a member of a bunch that additionally welcomed Chidobe Awuzie, Kenneth Murray and Arden Key within the offseason, in addition to large Texas defensive deal with T’Vondre Sweat, who joins the Titans by way of a second-round choose in April’s draft.