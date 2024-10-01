Titans QB Will Levis exits with apparent injury | National

Titans quarterback Will Levis sustained an obvious proper shoulder damage Monday evening in the course of the first quarter of Tennessee’s contest towards the Miami Dolphins and was listed as questionable to return. Mason Rudolph changed Levis and guided the Titans to a few first-half subject targets and 10 third-quarter factors. Tennessee led 19-6 coming into the ultimate quarter in Miami Gardens, Fla. Levis was injured whereas diving to get additional yardage on a scramble to his proper. He stretched out each arms with the ball and landed laborious on the shoulder out of bounds with simply greater than seven minutes left within the first quarter. He was marked wanting the primary down. When the Titans subsequent had the ball with 4:14 left within the quarter, Rudolph was the quarterback. Tennessee coach Brian Callahan instructed ESPN at halftime that Levis would return to the sport if deemed wholesome. Nevertheless, Rudolph was again within the sport for your complete third quarter as Levis stood on the sideline together with his helmet on. Levis threw his sixth interception of the season earlier than departing the sport. Coming into the week, he led the league in turnovers with eight, together with three misplaced fumbles. He accomplished 3 of 4 passes for 25 yards on Monday. –Subject Degree Media