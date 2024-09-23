Titans Fall 30-14 to the Packers, Drop to 0-3

NASHVILLE – The tough begin to the 2024 season continued on Sunday for the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans misplaced 30-14 to the Inexperienced Bay Packers earlier than a sun-baked crowd at Nissan Stadium.

With the loss, the Titans dropped to 0-3.

“On the finish of the day, I’ve not achieved a ok job,” Coach Brian Callahan stated after the sport. “We’re an 0 and three soccer group, and I am an 0 and three head coach. It is embarrassing and disappointing. I’ve to be lots higher than I have been. That is irritating and unlucky, and never what I assumed we have been able to to start out the season.”

Quarterback Will Levis accomplished 26 of 34 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns within the contest, however he was intercepted twice (one INT was returned for a landing) and he additionally fumbled whereas being sacked. Levis was below constant strain when he dropped again to throw it, and he was sacked eight occasions within the contest.

“It is an important protection,” Levis stated of the Packers, “however we positively did not do our job on offense to the perfect of our skill.

“I am this group’s quarterback, and each time we take the sector and succeed or we’re defeated, I really feel prefer it’s on me. I’m a giant a part of that and I do know that and I’ve to ensure I convey my A recreation each Sunday to not put our group in powerful spots like I do know that I’ve in these few video games, turning the ball over. It is powerful. … I am the quarterback of an 0 and three soccer group and that is not one thing anyone desires to say.”

On at the present time, nonetheless, Tennessee’s No.1 ranked protection additionally could not get stops when the group wanted it.

Malik Willis began at quarterback for the Packers, and so they began quick.

The Titans did not sort out nicely, and so they did not make any game-changing performs as Inexperienced Bay managed the ball, and the sport. The Packers racked up 378 yards of offense in comparison with simply 237 for the Titans.

“We now have to be higher,” security Quandre Diggs. “We did not play nicely as we speak.”

The Packers jumped forward 7-0 on a five-yard landing run by Willis, which capped a protracted drive on their opening sequence.

However the Titans answered again rapidly, as Levis guided a 10-play, 70-yard drive and capped it off with a one-yard landing move to tight finish Nick Vannett.

The remainder of the day, nonetheless, was largely crammed with frustration.

The Packers jumped again forward 10-7 on a 21-yard discipline aim by kicker Brayden Narveson, earlier than making it 17-7 on a 35-yard interception return by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander late within the first quarter.

A 26-yard discipline aim by Narveson on the ultimate play of the primary half gave the Packers a 20-7 lead at halftime.

The Packers prolonged their result in 27-7 on a 30-yard landing move from Willis to Emanuel Wilson with 8:25 left within the third quarter.

The Titans confirmed some life halfway by the third quarter on a seven-play, 68-yard drive that was capped off with an 11-yard landing move from Levis to receiver DeAndre Hopkins with 4:55 left in third.

However the Titans could not maintain drives or stage a rally within the fourth quarter, and the Packers prolonged their result in 30-14 with 3:29 left on a 47-yard discipline aim by Narveson.

The Titans return to motion subsequent Monday evening on the Miami Dolphins.