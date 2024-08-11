Titans Beat 49ers 17-13 in Preseason Opener at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE – Within the staff’s first costume rehearsal for the 2024 season, the Titans offered a number of causes to be optimistic.

In the identical sport, the Titans additionally confirmed they’ve loads of room for enchancment.

Welcome to the preseason, which the Titans began with a 17-13 win over the 49ers on Saturday evening, within the debut of latest head coach Brian Callahan.

“I believed our 1s went out and performed fairly good offensively, scoring on our two possessions, which was jumpstarted by our return sport,” Callahan stated. “Defensively we had a gradual begin on the primary drive, however we bounced again and dug in just a little bit after that.

“I believed for essentially the most half we performed clear, and I believed we performed an environment friendly model of soccer offensively. In order that was a great begin for us.”

As Callahan said, it was a suspect begin for the Titans protection, which allowed the 49ers to drive the sphere on their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead on a four-yard landing run by Jordan Mason.

However the Titans answered again in a rush, scoring two touchdowns with quarterback Will Levis on the helm to take a 14-7 lead early within the second quarter.

After Levis scored on a one-yard landing run, operating again Tyjae Spears scampered in on a four-yard landing.

Levis and the first-team offense performed two collection, and Levis accomplished 4-of-5 passes for 35 yards in his sport motion after being relieved by quarterback Mason Rudolph early within the second quarter. Levis posted a passer ranking of 85.3.

The Titans led 14-7 on the half, and Levis was happy with the efficiency, and the win.

“With our group on the market,” Levis stated, “I felt we did a great job of everybody being on their stuff. We simply should preserve getting higher at it.”

Rudolph performed into the third quarter earlier than being relieved by Malik Willis. Rudolph accomplished 10-of-17 passes for 126 yards and a passer ranking of 82.0 within the contest, and he directed a drive that stalled close to the 49ers aim line within the second quarter.

Willis directed a seven-play, 49-yard drive that was capped off with a 34-yard subject aim by kicker Brayden Narveson to make it 17-7 with 12:09 left within the contest. Willis completed the competition 5-of-7 for 38 yards, with a passer ranking of 84.2.

The 49ers minimize the result in 17-13 with 8:26 left on a six-yard landing run by quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Tennessee’s first staff protection was with out Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry, L’Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie and Quandre Diggs, amongst others, on Saturday evening.

The protection, taking part in in opposition to 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen within the first half, settled down after a troublesome begin and made performs with first- and second-teamers on the sphere within the sport’s first half-hour, earlier than the 49ers managed to attain once more within the fourth quarter.

Titans defensive lineman Keondre Coburn sacked Dobbs for a 15-yard loss on fourth down within the ultimate minutes, and linebacker Probability Campbell intercepted Dobbs on the ultimate play of the sport to protect the win.

The Titans return to motion subsequent Saturday at Nissan Stadium in preseason sport No.2 vs the Seahawks.