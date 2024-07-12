Titans agree to deal with former Seahawks safety Jamal Adams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a cope with free agent security Jamal Adams, the workforce introduced Thursday.

A seven-year veteran, Adams spent the previous 4 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks earlier than he was launched March 5.

Tennessee presently has Amani Hooker and Elijah Molden listed as its beginning safeties. Adams will compete for one of many beginning spots when camp opens July 23.

The Seahawks parted with two first-round picks to amass Adams from the New York Jets in 2020 — one of many largest swings of the John Schneider/Pete Carroll period — after which made him the NFL’s highest-paid security a yr later with a four-year, $70 million extension.

Editor’s Picks

1 Associated

Adams, 28, made his third straight Professional Bowl throughout his debut season with the Seahawks whereas setting a document for defensive backs with 9.5 sacks, however he hasn’t recorded a sack since then.

Within the first half of the 2022 opener, Adams tore the quadriceps tendon above his left knee, a devastating damage that sidelined him by way of the primary three video games of 2023 and slowed him all season till the Seahawks shut him down in December. Upon his return from the quad damage, Adams stated he was in such a darkish place that he briefly thought of retirement.

Over 4 years in Seattle, Adams missed 33 of a doable 67 regular-season video games. He recorded 9.5 sacks (all in 2020), 19 quarterback hits, 22 tackles for loss, 11 passes defended and a pair of interceptions.

The sixth general decide by the Jets in 2017, Adams has 494 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 7 compelled fumbles and 4 interceptions in his profession. He was twice named to the Professional Bowl whereas a member of the Jets (2018, 2019) and was a first-team All Professional in 2019, when present Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was his defensive backs coach.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson contributed to this report.