Tips for Making Banana Smoothies

Nicholle Jandrin

March 8, 2011

Who would not love bananas? Not solely can they be eaten uncooked, some varieties will also be boiled, fried or slathered with caramelized sugar to make for a candy dessert. They’re a wealthy supply of potassium, Vitamin C and fiber however have not one of the sodium, fats or ldl cholesterol. It is an excellent fruit to have round because it helps the physique to defend and heal in opposition to infections and aids within the synthesis of the connective tissue.

It additionally facilitates higher iron absorption important to the formation of blood. The excellent news doesn’t cease there, nevertheless. Bananas assist construct muscle tissue and synthesize protein even because it reduces the chance of hypertension, stroke and different cardiovascular sicknesses. Sucrose, fructose and glucose are current in bananas which provides people an added increase of power. It additionally helps within the formation of antibodies within the immune system even because it enhances regular central nervous system functioning. And since no different fruit recognized to man accommodates extra digestible carbohydrates than bananas, this is without doubt one of the greatest snacks to have round for these on the highway to weight reduction. Bananas are additionally nice for settling an upset abdomen.

Whereas most everybody likes to eat a ripe banana as is, turning them into nice smoothies is one other different to benefiting from this tropical fruit. Even overripe bananas can nonetheless be frozen to make nice smoothies that your kids will love.

Listed here are some scrumptious banana smoothies which you could make at house. Whereas the fruit is already candy by itself and barely want sweeteners, you may nonetheless add a little bit of sugar for added sweetness. You may as well strive honey or maple syrup as a substitute of sugar. Be at liberty so as to add on and increase on this recipe by combining bananas with different fruits.

Very Primary Banana Smoothie

For this quite simple smoothie, all you want is 1 Â½ frozen bananas, some ice and eight ounces of milk. Pour the whole lot right into a blender or smoothie maker and mix to the specified consistency. If you need a thicker smoothie, merely add extra bananas to your combination.

Primary Banana Smoothie

You will have one ripe banana (peeled and sliced in half), a cup of ice, a cup of milk, a tablespoon of sugar or 4-5 tablespoons of honey to sweeten, a cup of yogurt and half a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Put within the sugar or honey, milk, yogurt and ice into the blender or smoothie maker and mix nicely till no ice chunks stay. Add the banana and the vanilla extract and mix some extra to the specified consistency. Pour in a tall glass and drink instantly.

Tropical Banana Smoothie

This recipe requires guava juice. Attempt to discover a low calorie one out of your grocery retailer. The elements are 2 frozen bananas, one cup of guava juice, one cup of orange juice (ideally freshly squeezed), one cup lowfat vanilla yogurt and a few ice cubes. Pour all elements right into a blender or smoothie maker and mix till nicely accomplished. Pour right into a tall glass and serve!