Tinashe Announces The ‘Match My Freak’ World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – At present, multi-platinum-certified Pop and R&B disruptor singer, songwriter, and dancer Tinashe introduced her Match My Freak World Tour. Produced by Reside Nation (LN), the run kicks off with the 23-date North American leg on October 14 in Anaheim. The tour will hit main cities, together with Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Nashville. See the complete North American routing under, with further dates in Australia, Europe, the UK and Asia TBA. Raveena will be part of the tour as assist for the North American Leg.

Common on-sale begins Friday (August ninth) at 10 am native time by way of Tinashe’s official web site HERE.

Verizon will provide an unique presale within the US via Verizon Entry, only for being a buyer. Verizon Entry Presale tickets for choose reveals started Tuesday (August sixth), at 2 pm ET and ends Thursday (August eighth) at 10 pm native time.

LN and Ticketmaster (TM) presales start Wednesday (August seventh) at 10 am native time and finish Thursday (August eighth) at 10 pm native time.

The tour may even provide a VIP bundle expertise for followers to take their live performance expertise to the following stage. The bundle contains premium tickets, entry to the pre-show soundcheck + unique efficiency, VIP merch gadgets, early entry and extra by way of VIP Nation.

The tour arrives as her smash hit “Nasty” is at the moment being lauded because the “Tune of Summer time” by many. Produced by Ricky Reed (Lizzo, Camila Cabello) and Zack Sekoff, the observe has been streamed over 500 million occasions worldwide since its launch. Following the viral dance pattern, the observe has change into a licensed hit, breaking onto main charts, together with the Billboard Sizzling 100. The observe additionally reached #1 on Spotify’s International Viral 50 and US Viral 50, in addition to #2 on the Apple iTunes R&B and Soul Songs chart. The only is at the moment #4 on the Billboard Sizzling R&B Songs, and on TikTok, the track has surpassed 4 million creates throughout sounds and is at 13 billion whole views.

MATCH MY FREAK WORLD TOUR:

10/14 Anaheim, CA Home of Blues Anaheim

10/15 San Diego, CA Soma

10/17 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

10/20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/22 Dallas, TX South Aspect Ballroom

10/23 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/24 Houston, TX Bayou Music Heart

10/26 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

10/28 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

10/30 North Myrtle Seashore, SC Home of Blues Myrtle Seashore

10/31 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

11/1 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/3 Wallingford, CT Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11/4 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

11/6 Boston, MA MGM Music Corridor at Fenway

11/10 Montreal, QC MTELUS

11/11 Toronto, ON REBEL

11/13 Chicago, IL Byline Financial institution Aragon Ballroom

11/14 Minneapolis, MN Fillmore Minneapolis offered by Affinity Plus

11/18 Seattle, WA* Showbox SoDo

11/22 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

11/24 San Francisco, CA* The Warfield

11/25 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades