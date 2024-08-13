Tina Peters, former Mesa County, Colorado, clerk, found guilty on seven counts • Nebraska Examiner

A Mesa County jury discovered Tina Peters responsible Monday on seven of 10 legal fees associated to a safety breach that occurred within the spring of 2021 within the elections workplace she oversaw because the Mesa County clerk and recorder.

The jury returned the decision simply hours after closing arguments.

Peters was discovered responsible on three felony counts of trying to affect a public servant, one felony depend of legal impersonation, one misdemeanor depend of official misconduct, one misdemeanor depend of violation of obligation in elections, and one misdemeanor depend of failure to adjust to the secretary of state. She was acquitted on two felony counts of legal impersonation and one felony depend of id theft.

“Tina Peters willfully compromised her personal election tools making an attempt to show Trump’s Large Lie,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold stated in a press release after the decision was introduced within the Mesa County District Court docket of Choose Matthew Barrett. “She has been discovered responsible by a jury of her friends and can now face the implications of her actions. Right now’s verdict sends a transparent message: we won’t tolerate any effort to threaten the safety of our gold customary elections. I’m proud that justice for Colorado voters has been served at the moment.”

Griswold’s workplace opened an investigation into Peters in August 2021 after it discovered that delicate Mesa County election system information had been posted on-line. In 2022, a Mesa County grand jury charged Peters for her function in a scheme to permit an unauthorized individual to enter Mesa County’s elections division to make copies of election system software program and seize photos of passwords and different delicate information in Could 2021, through the time of an election tools software program replace, often known as a trusted construct.

The scheme represented an occasion during which election deniers aligned with former President Donald Trump discovered a prepared county clerk in Colorado to deceive different public servants in an try to show election tools in Mesa County was someway corruptible.

Peters declined to remark after the decision and advised reporters she would accomplish that at a later time.

In his closing statements following the eight-day trial, the prosecution’s Robert Shapiro, first assistant Colorado legal professional common for particular prosecutions, stated Peters opened up her workplace and herself to outdoors folks to permit a safety breach of Mesa County’s election tools.

The case entails “layers upon layers of deceit,” with lots of people working with Peters to perform the fraud, Shapiro stated.

A kind of folks was Kurt Olsen, an affiliate of MyPillow CEO and outstanding Trump ally Mike Lindell, an election denier. Shapiro reminded jurors that Peters advised Olsen that she was “at his disposal” and was there to assist in their endeavors.

Others, in line with prosecutors, included Ohio mathematician Douglas Frank, an election conspiracy theorist on Lindell’s payroll; Conan Hayes, a former skilled surfer-turned conspiracy theorist from California; and Sherronna Bishop, a pal of Peters who didn’t reside in or work for Mesa County but had an integral function in orchestrating a scheme to permit Hayes into the safe elections space the place the breach occurred.

Shapiro stated Peters duped a Dominion Voting Techniques worker and secretary of state workers members when she allowed an unauthorized individual — Hayes — to be a part of the trusted construct on Could 25 and 26, 2021, below the pretense that he was a Mesa County worker.

Based on prosecutors, Hayes entered the elections room on Could 23, when places of work have been closed and cameras had been turned off, to make a duplicate of the software program of the elections system arduous drive. On Could 25, he returned to the room for the trusted construct attended by Peters, plus representatives from the secretary of state and Dominion Voting Techniques.

Surveillance cameras had beforehand been shut off on Could 17, regardless of a longtime coverage in Mesa County to go away cameras on 24/7.

Contradicting testimonies

Shapiro described how Peters employed Gerald Wooden, a Fruita resident, for the aim of utilizing his id to acquire safety clearance for Hayes so he may enter safe election areas posing as Wooden. Wooden went by a background examine and obtained a safety entry badge solely to be requested by considered one of Peters’ workers members to provide it again a couple of days later.

In the course of the trial and shutting statements, protection attorneys tried to color Wooden as a prepared participant within the scheme.

Shapiro stated the one witness who testified that Wooden was in on the plan was Bishop, who in line with prosecutors helped orchestrate the breach. Bishop is taken into account by prosecutors an unindicted co-conspirator.

Bishop’s testimony contradicted Wooden’s sworn statements that he knew nothing of the plan and that he didn’t grant permission to provide his id to a 3rd social gathering. Shapiro stated Bishop was not a reputable witness.

“No different witness supported Sherronna Bishop’s account,” Shapiro stated.

Hayes was an outdoor imposter who used Wooden’s id to repeat delicate information, Shapiro stated.

Different proof provided by the prosecution included Peters telling workers members to buy disposable telephones with money and to make use of the encrypted texting platform Sign, in addition to a non-county e mail tackle.

Shapiro reminded jurors how Bishop, whereas attending a “cyber safety” symposium in South Dakota in August 2021, across the time that Griswold launched her investigation into the elections safety breach, known as Peters’ then-Chief Deputy Belinda Knisley in Grand Junction asking her to go to the elections workplace and take away the election pc server. Knisley refused.

When Peters discovered election system information and passwords had been posted to a web-based conspiracy website, she repeatedly advised Knisley “I’m (expletive deleted) I’m going to jail,” Shapiro stated.

“Does that sound like somebody who’s doing proper, doing one thing noble?” Shapiro stated to the jurors.

Questions round Hayes

Protection legal professional John Case started his closing assertion with an exhibit — a photograph of Peters along with her son, who died in 2017 as the results of an air present accident whereas he was serving with the U.S. Navy SEALs.

“When Tina Peters’ son died she was pressured to discover a objective in life,” and she or he ran for Mesa County clerk and recorder, Case stated.

Case, as did all of the protection attorneys all through the trial, persistently referred to Peters as “Clerk Peters” — although her tenure ended firstly of 2023.

Shapiro objected a number of occasions throughout Case’s closing statements, saying both he was misstating info or was mentioning subjects that had not been admitted as proof.

Case advised jurors that Bishop wished to hide Hayes’ id and that one determination to guard one individual led the federal government to cost Peters with 10 crimes. The protection claimed that Peters believed Hayes was a confidential authorities agent.

At one level throughout his statements, Case likened the entry badge to a lodge key card that you’d share with a husband, spouse or pal.

Case stated Peters turned a goal of the federal government after the video she took through the trusted construct appeared on the web. He stated she didn’t consent to its launch on-line and that it’s not a criminal offense to submit movies on the web.

“We nonetheless worth free speech, except you’re a goal of the federal government,” Case stated. “Then your speech has no worth.”

Case questioned why Hayes was not requested to testify.

“He’s key to the entire case,” he stated. “They didn’t have the center to name him as a witness.”

In her rebuttal to Case’s closing arguments, Deputy Lawyer Basic Janet Drake defined why they hadn’t heard from Hayes.

“It’s Tina Peters’ trial,” she stated. “We’re right here as a result of she deceived a public servant to sneak an individual into the workplace.”

Drake advised jurors there may be quite a lot of proof that Peters had legal intent in her actions, beginning with an April 23, 2021, assembly with out-of-state co-conspirators, surveillance cameras being turned off on Could 17 of that yr, the usage of disposable telephones, and the usage of the encrypted Sign platform and non-county emails. Drake additionally reiterated how after studying an investigation had been launched, Peters “dropped the F-bomb,” and stated many occasions that she was “going to jail.”

The protection argued Peters acted merely to guard election information, however Drake stated her actions have been a “deep dive” into disclosing publicly confidential info. It was all “so she could possibly be the hero, to be on a stage on the symposium and get well-known due to this breach,” Drake stated.

“(Tina Peters) was in control of defending election integrity and she or he didn’t do it,” Drake stated.

Peters was the “fox guarding the henhouse,” she stated.

Lawyer common: ‘A warning’

Matt Crane, govt director of the Colorado County Clerks Affiliation, stated in a press release, “Clerks throughout the state are happy to see justice accomplished at the moment. We take significantly our function as guardians of the most effective election course of within the nation and are grateful to see the justice system maintain those that would hurt our elections accountable.”

Colorado Lawyer Basic Phil Weiser additionally weighed in on Monday’s verdict: “I wish to thank the prosecutors from my crew who labored side-by-side with Mesa County District Lawyer Dan Rubinstein to carry justice on this case. They’ve labored for a number of years below troublesome circumstances — together with abhorrent threats. I’m grateful for his or her dedication to the rule of regulation and sense of obligation.”

Weiser continued, “Right now’s verdict is a warning to others that they’ll face critical penalties in the event that they try to illegally tamper with our voting processes or election programs. I wish to be clear — our elections are protected and truthful. The truth is, Colorado’s election system is the gold customary of the nation. And make no mistake: my workplace will proceed to guard it.”

Sentencing for Peters has been set for Oct. 3.

This text first appeared within the Colorado Newsline, a sister website of the Nebraska Examiner within the States Newsroom community.