DEXTER, New York (WWNY) – Timothy L. Queior, 38, of Dexter, New York, handed away on June 15, 2024, following a tragic accident.

He was born on November 10, 1985, in Watertown, New York, the son of Timothy R. and Tammy S. (LaJuett) Queior.

Timothy graduated from Common Brown Excessive College in 2003 and went on to earn an affiliate’s diploma in computer-aided drafting from Mohawk Valley Neighborhood Faculty. He furthered his training at SUNY Canton, the place he obtained an affiliate’s diploma in civil engineering. Whereas nonetheless in highschool, in 2002, Timothy started working at Lawman Heating and Cooling in Sackets Harbor, the place he labored because the Web site Utilities Division Chief till the time of his passing. Timothy by no means missed a day of labor, even on his worst days.

On October 8, 2011, Timothy married Danielle M. Siver, his highschool sweetheart, on the Clayton Opera Home. Collectively they bought a house in Dexter the place they stay close to an important group of neighbors in any other case referred to as the PRP. Danielle at the moment serves because the Deputy Clerk Treasurer for the Village of Dexter.

Timothy was keen about searching and fishing. He spent a majority of his days both within the woods, at his camp within the Southern Tier, on Lake Ontario, or on the St. Lawrence River. He was all the time looking for the most important, baddest trophy round, a trait he has handed on to his finest buddy, Gunner. In many individuals’s eyes Timothy was “legendary” when it got here to searching and fishing, nobody extra so than within the eye’s of his father or his children. Timothy additionally loved tenting and boating, and treasured spending time together with his household and friendsevery probability he received. Timothy had extra shut mates than he might rely. In his abbreviated life, he had been blessed sufficient to have extra finest mates than most individuals might ever purchase in a full lifetime. He was a member of the Weedsport Rod and Gun Membership and the Sons of the Dexter American Legion.

Tim is survived by his spouse, Danielle M. Queior, his daughter, Reese M. Queior, and his son, Gunner L. Queior. Timothy additionally leaves behind his mother and father, Timothy R. and Tammy S. Queior of Dexter, New York; his two sisters, Tenaha (Michael) Sparacino of Rodman, New York;Taylor Queior and her fiancée Nicholas LaChance of Cape Vincent, New York; two nieces and a nephew, Sophia Sparacino, Hailey LaChance and Bryson LaChance; his grandmother, Emily Queior of Dexter, New York. Additionally surviving Timothy are his in-laws, Daniel and Laure Siver of Chaumont, New York, his sister-in-law, Janielle Siver of Dexter, New York, his grandmother-in-law, Marcia Jewett of Pamelia, New York, a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins, and final however undoubtedly not least, his beloved canine, Cookie.

Timothy was predeceased by his son, Timothy Daniel Queior, on April 7, 2012.

Preparations are with the Johnson Funeral Dwelling. Calling hours will probably be held on Friday, June twenty first, from 1 to three p.m. and 6 to eight p.m.

A Funeral Mass will probably be held on Saturday, June twenty second, at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown, adopted by a celebration of life on the Dexter American Legion.

Donations in honor of Timothy for his youngsters could also be made to The Timothy Queior Memorial Fund at Watertown Financial savings Financial institution at 315-649-5090, ext 3. On-line condolences could also be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

