Timothee Chalamet Sings Bob Dylan Song

Come collect ’spherical, folks, wherever you roam. The trailer for James Mangold‘s “A Full Unknown” is right here, together with the primary official footage of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

In theaters this December, the biographical drama, written by Mangold and Jay Cocks, follows the folks music legend’s early years in New York Metropolis, main as much as the Earth-shattering second he strapped on an electrical guitar throughout his 1965 Newport Folks Competition efficiency.

Within the trailer, Chalamet walks the streets of Manhattan, passing Dylan’s favourite spots together with Cafe Wha? and Resort Chelsea. The actor sings a rousing rendition of Dylan’s 1963 protest tune “A Arduous Rain’s a-Gonna Fall.” And a love triangle begins to brew between Dylan and Monica Barbaro’s Joan Baez and Elle Fanning’s Sylvie Russo, who seems to be a fictionalized model of Dylan’s then-girlfriend Suze Rotolo, who seems on the album cowl of “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.”

Rounding out the solid are Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Money, P. J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman and Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth, amongst others.

Based mostly on Elijah Wald’s 2015 e-book “Dylan Goes Electrical” and initially titled “Going Electrical,” “A Full Unknown” borrows a phrase from Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” — the plugged-in folk-rock anthem that modified all the things.

Mangold has described the Dylan in his film as “a wanderer who is available in from Minnesota with a contemporary identify and a contemporary outlook on life.” His arrival in New York ignites an “upheaval within the folks group and what they thought was correct folks and illicit folks.” The true-life Dylan, who’s 83, gave notes on the script and took a number of conferences with Mangold.

The movie started manufacturing in March in New York and New Jersey, as paparazzi pictures of Chalamet went viral on social media.

From Searchlight Photos, “A Full Unknown” is produced by Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Chalamet and Mangold.

Watch the trailer beneath.