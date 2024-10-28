Timothée Chalamet Crashes His Own Look-Alike Contest in New York City

Timothée Chalamet stunned followers at his personal look-alike contest in New York Metropolis on Sunday, the place the rowdy occasion resulted in a minimum of one arrest.

Chalamet posed for pictures with a number of of his doppelgängers current on the occasion — lots of whom have been dressed because the actor’s most well-known characters, together with Willy Wonka and Dune‘s Paul Atreides. The Related Press reported normal chaos surrounding the occasion, the place Chalamet was flanked by physique guards and a few followers appeared to mistake look-alikes for the actual actor.

The competition had been beforehand marketed on flyers round New York and was considered one of a number of doppelgängers occasions hosted by YouTuber Anthony Po, with a $50 prize for the winner. Look-alikes have been interviewed onstage about their plans with Kylie Jenner, Chalamet’s presumed girlfriend, in addition to their French proficiency (the Little Girls actor is bilingual). Miles Mitchell, a look-alike dressed as Willy Wonka, finally took first place.

1000’s had RSVP’ed, and earlier than Chalamet arrived, police ordered a bunch to disperse from Washinton Sq. Park, the place organizers have been fined for an “unpermitted costume contest,” per AP. One contestant was arrested.

Paige Nguyen, Po’s producer, informed AP that what has “began off as a foolish joke” then “turned pandemonium.”

Chalamet is presently in New York filming Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie’s newest undertaking, an American sports activities drama for which most of the particulars stay underneath wraps. The film stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, Odessa A’zion, Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.