Timeline of brief beef between Magic Johnson and Anthony Edwards

The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves face off on Tuesday in a gap evening matchup between acquainted foes. A beef brewed between the organizations in the course of the summer time, although not between anybody who will play towards one another on the court docket.

Lakers nice Earvin “Magic” Johnson and the Wolves’ Anthony Edwards made their respective debuts within the NBA over 40 years aside. Johnson and Edwards have some similarities — they had been drafted first total, primarily performed the guard place and starred for a Western Convention group.

Nonetheless, the 2 have discovered a solution to conflict, significantly in the course of the earlier offseason. Edwards initiated the dangerous blood with feedback about Johnson’s period and the Lakers icon hasn’t forgotten the slight.

Here is a breakdown of their temporary beef historical past.

Ant stirs the pot

Edwards is not shy about talking his thoughts and in an August interview with the Wall Avenue Journal, he did simply that.

When requested about how his technology of basketball is completely different from earlier ones, Edwards stated he did not watch the older period so he could not communicate on it. However he famous that Michael Jordan was the one one who actually had talent, a purpose why Kobe Bryant stood out, in accordance with Edwards.

The feedback caught the eye of Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas and Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett, however they struck a nerve particularly with Johnson.

Magic would not maintain again

It took lower than per week for the Corridor of Famer to handle Edwards, and he did not maintain again.

Johnson flexed his championship résumé when referring to the Timberwolves guard — Johnson gained a championship at the highschool, faculty and the NBA ranges. Despite the fact that Johnson stated he would not reply, his assertion provided a response in itself.

Magic will get the final phrase

A month after his preliminary response, Johnson appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” and Edwards’ feedback had been mentioned once more. The previous Lakers guard had a lengthy-but-simple response this time.

Johnson stated Edwards “ought to’ve requested anyone, perhaps his father or his grandfather” about a few of the gamers in that period. Johnson started itemizing names and described them as “a few of the most dominant gamers which have ever performed.”

Johnson then took one other jab on the lack of profitable on Edwards’ résumé.

“You may wish to talk-trash while you gained one thing,” he stated. “If this got here from a few of the guys who simply gained on the [Boston] Celtics group, OK, you may wish to take a look at it. However you have not gained something.”

He additionally provided recommendation to the younger star. He informed him to focus on groups just like the Dallas Mavericks, who eradicated the Timberwolves within the postseason, quite than what occurred “in a time you were not born.”



