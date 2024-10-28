Time, TV, live stream for NFL Week 8

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs will meet in one other AFC West division matchup in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

Operating again Kareem Hunt and the Chiefs (6-0) are coming off a 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Hunt had 22 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns within the victory.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled to get one other going within the passing recreation, finishing 16 of 27 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions. Mahomes complimented Hunt on the bottom with 5 carries for 39 yards and a landing.

The Raiders (2-5) have misplaced the final three video games, together with final week’s 20-15 loss towards the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II accomplished simply 15 of 34 passes for 154 yards and three interceptions. Las Vegas struggled to supply something out of the backfield. Operating again Alex Mattison had 23 carries for 92 yards. Kicker Daniel Carlson scored all 15 factors, making all 5 area objective makes an attempt.

Here is what you must know for the Chiefs-Raiders recreation:

When is kickoff time for Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders?

The NFL Week 8 recreation between the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas Metropolis Chiefs on?

The Week 8 recreation between the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will likely be broadcast on CBS.

How one can stream Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The sport Chiefs vs. Raiders recreation may be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), in addition to on Paramount+

You may also stream the sport by way of Fubo, which is providing a one-week free trial for brand spanking new subscribers.

Date : Sunday, Oct. 27

: Sunday, Oct. 27 Time : 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT)

: 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT) TV : CBS

: CBS Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

