Time, how to stream, match card and more

It is practically time to climb the ladder and seize probably the most coveted briefcase in wrestling.

WWE will maintain its subsequent premium stay occasion Saturday night time with Cash within the Financial institution in Toronto. The occasion is certainly one of WWE’s main exhibits and it’s highlighted by the lads’s and ladies’s Cash within the Financial institution matches, the place the winners will earn a contract for a championship alternative at any level within the subsequent 12 months. The boys’s and ladies’s matches will every have six rivals.

Along with the titular matches, three different matches will happen. Two shall be for championship gold, whereas the opposite will proceed the years lengthy rivalry between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline.

When is Cash within the Financial institution 2024?

Cash within the Financial institution 2024 is Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

The place is Cash within the Financial institution 2024?

Cash within the Financial institution will happen in Toronto, Canada. Will probably be held in Scotiabank Enviornment.

Easy methods to watch Cash within the Financial institution 2024: TV channel, streaming

The occasion might be streamed on Peacock, however it’s essential to have their premium or premium-plus subscription to observe. Internationally, it will likely be out there on WWE Community.

Cash within the Financial institution 2024 match card

Matches not so as

Males’s Cash within the Financial institution match

Girls’s Cash within the Financial institution match

World Heavyweight Championship match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins Intercontinental Championship match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and/or Jacob Fatu)

Who’s in Males’s Cash within the Financial institution match?

Jey Uso

Carmelo Hayes

Andrade

Chad Gable

LA Knight

Drew McIntyre

Who’s in Girls’s Cash within the Financial institution match?

Iyo Sky

Chelsea Inexperienced

Lyra Valkyria

Tiffany Stratton

Naomi

Zoey Stark

