Timberwolves vs. Kings odds, line, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA picks, Oct. 24 best bets from proven model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will go to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday evening, in what would be the season opener for Sacramento. The TWolves misplaced their opener on Tuesday to the Los Angeles Lakers however went 56-26 final season, advancing to the Western Convention Finals. In the meantime, the Kings went 46-36 and made the play-in match however not the NBA playoffs. Sacramento received two of three matchups between the squads final 12 months, with the highway workforce successful every recreation.

Tip-off from the Golden 1 Middle in Sacramento, Calif., is ready for 10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 1-point favourite within the newest Kings vs. Timberwolves odds by way of SportsLine consensus, whereas the over/underneath for whole factors scored is 221.5. Earlier than locking in any Timberwolves vs. Kings picks, ensure to take a look at the NBA predictions and betting recommendation from the SportsLine Projection Mannequin.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each NBA recreation 10,000 occasions and has returned effectively over $10,000 in betting revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous six seasons. The mannequin ended the 2023-24 season on a scorching 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning greater than $2,800 within the course of. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen enormous returns.

Now, the mannequin has simulated Kings vs. Timberwolves 10,000 occasions and simply revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You may head to SportsLine now to see the mannequin’s picks. Listed below are a number of NBA odds and NBA betting strains for Wolves vs. Kings:

Timberwolves vs. Kings unfold: Minnesota -1

Timberwolves vs. Kings over/underneath: 221.5 factors

Timberwolves vs. Kings cash line: Minnesota -115, Sacramento -104

MIN: The Timberwolves have been 6-9-1 towards the unfold with a relaxation drawback final season

SAC: The Below was 5-1 when the Kings have been a house underdog in 2023-24

Timberwolves vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Timberwolves vs. Kings streaming: FuboTV (Strive totally free)

Why the Timberwolves can cowl

Minnesota fielded the NBA’s finest protection final season, main in each factors allowed and defensive ranking. It was lively on that aspect of the ball, rating fifth in blocks and sixth in steals, whereas additionally limiting opponents to the bottom field-goal proportion within the league. On offense, the workforce was environment friendly, rating third within the NBA in three-point proportion and tenth in field-goal proportion. The Wolves even have a go-to participant in wing Anthony Edwards.

He is elevated his scoring in yearly within the NBA and is coming off a 27-point efficiency on opening evening after averaging 25.9 factors final season. He now has a brand new operating mate in Julius Randle, who stuffed up the field rating final season with averages of 24 factors, 9.2 rebounds and 5 assists per evening. The Timberwolves even have higher depth by touchdown Donte DiVincenzo, who made the third-most three-pointers final season, in addition to rookie Rob Dillingham, who put up over 15 factors per recreation a 12 months in the past at Kentucky. See who to again at SportsLine.

Why the Kings can cowl

Regardless of lacking the playoffs final 12 months, the Kings secured back-to-back successful seasons for the primary time since 2005-06. Sacramento has one of many higher offensive groups within the league underneath coach Mike Brown because it ranked within the prime 10 in factors per recreation, made three-pointers and two-point proportion. In the meantime, the Kings’ stars in De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis topped the NBA leaderboards in a few statistics as Fox led the league with 2.0 steals per recreation, whereas Sabonis led the NBA with 13.7 rebounds per contest.

Sacramento made one of many extra notable additions of the offseason by acquiring veteran DeMar DeRozan. He ranks thirty sixth all-time in factors in NBA historical past and is coming off a season with the Chicago Bulls during which he put up 24 factors, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per recreation. The six-time All-Star has averaged over 20 factors in every of the final 11 seasons and offers Sacramento one other go-to scorer, alongside Fox. See who to again at SportsLine.

Learn how to make Kings vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine’s mannequin is leaning Below the whole, projecting 225 mixed factors. The mannequin additionally says one aspect of the unfold hits in over 60% of simulations. You may head to SportsLine to see the mannequin’s picks.

So who wins Kings vs. Wolves, and which aspect of the unfold hits over 60% of the time? Go to SportsLine now to see which aspect of the Timberwolves vs. Kings unfold to again, all from the mannequin that has returned effectively over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and discover out.