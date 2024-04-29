Timberwolves coach Chris Finch tears knee tendon after collision

PHOENIX (AP) — Minnesota coach Chris Finch has a ruptured patellar tendon in his proper knee after a collision with Timberwolves guard Mike Conley within the fourth quarter of the workforce’s playoff win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night time.

Finch was helped off the courtroom and later left the sector on a cart. The Timberwolves confirmed the character of Finch’s damage.

Conley was making an attempt to dribble down the sideline when he collided with Suns star Devin Booker and bumped into Finch. Conley tried to brace their fall, however Finch grimaced and instantly grabbed his proper knee.

He was down for a couple of minutes, surrounded by Minnesota gamers, coaches and workers, earlier than slowly getting up and being assisted off the courtroom.

Minnesota beat the Phoenix Suns 122-116 to brush the first-round sequence, advancing to the second spherical for the primary time since 2004.

Assistant coach Micah Nori directed the workforce for the ultimate 1:41. Nori mentioned Finch was within the medical room getting checked out and that the workforce went all the way down to see him after the sport.

“He’s clearly in good spirits and so are the blokes,” Nori mentioned.

Conley mentioned he didn’t see Finch till the final second and tried to carry him up following the collision. The veteran guard couldn’t assist however inform a joke or two on the coach’s expense after the Sport 4 victory.

“I instructed him to take a seat his (butt) down — he shouldn’t be standing up like that late within the recreation,” Conley mentioned. “He’s in the way in which. However prayers up for him, I’m certain he’ll be fantastic.”

___

