Timberwolves 119-116 Nuggets (Nov 1, 2024) Game Recap

MINNEAPOLIS — — Anthony Edwards hit a go-ahead 7-foot floater with 25.7 seconds left, and Rudy Gobert iced the sport with two free throws to guide the Minnesota Timberwolves previous the Denver Nuggets 119-116 on Friday evening.

Edwards scored 29 factors, Gobert had 17 factors and 14 rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 factors and 7 assists for the Timberwolves, who recovered from a 25-3 fourth-quarter run by the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic had 26 factors, 13 assists and 9 rebounds and hit two free throws with 2:30 left to place Denver up 116-109, earlier than Minnesota roared again. Jokic had an opportunity to tie the sport at 119, however Gobert compelled an errant nook 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds to go.

Gordon led the Nuggets with 31 factors and 11 rebounds in a rematch of final season’s Western Convention semifinal.

Michael Porter Jr. added 26 factors for the Nuggets, who misplaced level guard Jamal Murray to the concussion protocol within the third quarter after colliding with Randle.

Takeaways

Nuggets: Lightening a number of the load that is on the three-time NBA MVP Jokic can be a key to retaining their window for championship competition open, and Gordon and Porter did their half. However the lack of depth is a priority. Their bench was outscored 31-13.

Timberwolves: After main the league in protection final season, they’ve sprung some leaks, significantly in transition. The Nuggets had 22 fast-break factors.

Key second

Braun dunked over the 7-foot-2 Gobert with 5:14 left and obtained even nearer to his face with a taunting scream that egged Gobert into grabbing Braun by the neck. The benches cleared, shouts have been exchanged, and each gamers obtained a technical.

Key stat

Gordon had his second-highest scoring whole in four-plus seasons with the Nuggets. He shot 11 for 18.

Up subsequent

The Nuggets host Utah on Saturday. whereas the Timberwolves play at San Antonio on the identical day.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA