Timberwolves 117-115 Kings (Oct 24, 2024) Game Recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — — Anthony Edwards hit a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining and the Timberwolves spoiled Sacramento’s opener by beating the Kings 117-115 on Thursday night time.

Edwards obtained fouled by Domantas Sabonis on a drive with the sport tied and calmly hit the free throws to present him 32 factors.

Keegan Murray’s 3-point try rimmed out on the buzzer for the Kings.

Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 33 factors in his second recreation after being acquired in a commerce from New York this month.

Demar DeRozan scored 26 factors to guide the Kings in his debut for Sacramento after being acquired this summer season in a sign-and-trade from Chicago. Sabonis added 24 factors and Murray had 23.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: Minnesota got here out of its season-opening journey to California with a break up after rebounding from a loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night time. Randle appeared way more assertive in his second recreation after taking solely 10 photographs within the opener.

Kings: Sacramento has misplaced its final six season openers performed at house with the final win coming in 2013 towards Denver.

Key second

Edwards and Naz Reid hit back-to-back 3-pointers that began an 11-0 run for Minnesota that turned a five-point deficit right into a 105-99 lead halfway by way of the fourth quarter.

Key stat

After going 13 for 41 from 3 within the opener, Minnesota shot 20 for 50 from lengthy vary towards Sacramento. The 91 tried 3s are essentially the most ever for the Timberwolves within the first two video games of a season.

Up subsequent

The Timberwolves play their house opener on Saturday night time towards Toronto, whereas the Kings journey to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Saturday.

——

