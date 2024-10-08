Tim Walz Makes Late Night Debut on Jimmy Kimmel, Talks Israel

Tim Walz started his late evening debut on Monday evening with a name to finish the Israel-Hamas disaster. The vice presidential nominee’s look on Jimmy Kimmel Reside! fell on the one yr anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 assaults on Israel.

“Little heavy right now,” the veep candidate mentioned. “1200 people lifeless, 46 Individuals. The Vice President and I speak about ensuring that it by no means occurs once more, that Israel’s safe and the hostages are introduced dwelling and the humanitarian disaster in Gaza ends.”

The Oct. 7 assaults led to an ongoing battle which has left over 40,000 Palestinians lifeless as nicely.

Walz additionally mentioned he had spent the day visiting the Nova Exhibit in Los Angeles, a remembrance of these killed within the assaults final yr. Whereas there, he spoke to a lately launched Hamas hostage named Noa. “Like Noa mentioned, ‘We simply need to dance once more.’ That’s what we need to do,” Walz mentioned.

Elsewhere in his late evening debut, Walz spoke about his time as a social research instructor. “Social research academics speak to you about this concept… that we might have totally different concepts, however we have now unity, love the democracy, have an election after which shake fingers and admit the one that gained, gained,” he mentioned.

Eventually week’s vice presidential debate, Walz requested republican vp candidate J.D. Vance if he thought Donald Trump gained the 2020 election. In one of many extra talked-about moments of the occasion, Vance didn’t reply.

Walz additionally mirrored on Kamala Harris selecting him as her working mate. “I actually… by no means deliberate my life to be right here, however I believe my life ready me nicely,” he mentioned. “I’m very pleased with what we’ve finished in Minnesota. I ran and gained a congressional seat in a really crimson district for 12 years, after which [I became] Governor of Minnesota. I believe folks watched, and we have been doing issues — I do know the Republicans say, ‘They’re tremendous radical!’ Yeah, we feed our children breakfast and lunch in school. It’s a radical thought.”

Later, he confirmed the story that he certainly missed Harris’ preliminary telephone name asking him to be her working mate, and shared that he now has her quantity saved in his telephone as his dry cleaner.

“What occurs in case your dry cleaner must get in contact with you” Kimmel requested.

“I didn’t suppose that far forward,” Walz mentioned.

Walz additionally touched on his respect of Harris, and his perception in her potential to guide the nation. “We get alongside rather well. She’s superb. She makes me giggle. And I believe it’s a superb factor, by the best way, I believe a president ought to know methods to giggle, not at somebody, however giggle with issues.”

After the industrial break, Walz spoke concerning the development of calling Republican politicians “bizarre,” which he unofficially began a number of months in the past. Kimmel performed a montage of clips displaying Trump refuting the concept that he’s bizarre.

“If you need to inform folks quite a few occasions you’re not bizarre, you is likely to be bizarre,” Walz mentioned.