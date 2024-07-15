Tim Robbins Slams Conspiracy Theories Linking Movie to Trump Shooting

Tim Robbins is strongly condemning conspiracy theorists trying to hyperlink his 1992 political drama Bob Roberts to the assassination try of Donald Trump.

Robbins wrote, directed and starred within the movie, which chronicles the rise of a populist conservative politician working for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Within the movie, the fictional Roberts levels being shot by an murderer, and surviving, so as to enhance public help and win the election. Some on X have advised that Trump equally staged Saturday’s assassination try so as to enhance his ballot numbers, identical to within the movie Bob Roberts.

Robbins — a longtime progressive activist and no fan of Trump — said on X: “To anybody drawing a parallel between my movie Bob Roberts and the tried assassination of Trump, let’s be clear. What occurred yesterday was an actual try on a presidential candidate’s life. These which might be denying the assassination try was actual are actually in a deranged mindset. A human being was shot yesterday. One other killed. They is probably not human beings that you just agree with politically however for disgrace people. Recover from your blind hatred of those folks. They’re fellow Individuals. This collective hatred is killing our souls and consuming no matter is left of our humanity.”

The message got here hours earlier than President Joe Biden did a uncommon deal with from the Oval Workplace the place he pleaded for unity within the wake of the taking pictures, which resulted within the loss of life of Trump rally-goer and the gunman, who has since been recognized as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

“Right here in America, everybody have to be handled with dignity and respect, and hate should have no secure harbor,” Biden stated within the deal with. “Right here in America, we have to get out of our silos the place we solely take heed to these with whom we agree, the place misinformation is rampant, the place international actors stir up our division to form the outcomes in keeping with their pursuits, not ours. … Our unity is probably the most elusive of targets proper now. Nothing is extra necessary for us now than standing collectively; we will do that. From the start, our founders understood the facility of ardour, in order that they created a democracy that gave purpose and steadiness an opportunity to prevail over brute drive. That’s the America we have to be, an American democracy the place arguments are made in good religion. An American democracy the place the rule of regulation is revered. An American democracy the place decency, dignity, honest play aren’t simply quaint notions however residing, respiration realities.”