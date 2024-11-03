Tim Kaine Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance With Host John Mulaney

Tim Kaine, the Democratic Senator from Virginia and Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential working mate in 2016, made a shock look on “Saturday Night time Reside” on the cusp of the 2024 presidential election.

Kaine stumped “SNL” host John Mulaney in a quiz present sketch “What’s That Identify: Election Version,” when Mulaney’s character was challenged to determine him.

“You voted for me to be one heartbeat away from the Oval Workplace in an election more moderen than the discharge of ‘Zootopia.’ What’s my title?” Kaine mentioned.

Mulaney in character as quiz present contestant Ben gave a flustered reply and pointed to the similiarites between Kaine and the present Democratic VP contender, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz: “It’s not my fault. If he was a extra memorable man like Tim Walz. That is very a lot a man like Tim Walz. Let’s see them aspect by aspect. Not solely does he look precisely like Tim Walz, his title was additionally Tim. Actually, his title was Tim.”

Kaine retorted: “My title continues to be Tim. I exist. I’m a senator representing Virginia.”

The sketch additionally featured “SNL” common as a contestant recognized as “Margaret.” By the shut if the sketch it was revealed she was taking part in Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, recognized for the influential dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Story.”

Mulaney’s character is annoyed when he’s challenged to call a sufferer of police brutality apart from George Floyd. He activates “What’s That Identify” host performed by Michael Longfellow to criticize the present. “Why don’t you employ your platform to go after the true downside? Do you notice if Donald Trump wins, we’re going to be residing in an actual life model of ‘The Handmaid’s Story.’ “

Sherman as Atwood then interjects: “I’m sorry to interrupt…In the event you’d learn that e-book, you’d see that we’re principally midway there.” As Mulaney’s Ben tries to dismiss the remark, the host explains “This lady is the writer of ‘The Handmaid’s Story.’ “

The Nov. 2 episode marks Mulaney’s sixth time internet hosting NBC’s late-night mainstay. In 2022, the comic was inducted into the present’s elite “5-Timers Membership” for many who have hosted the present 5 or extra occasions.

Mulaney labored at “SNL” from 2008 by 2013 as a author. He made few on-air appearances throughout that point. His first got here in April 2010 on “Weekend Replace” wherein he advocated for year-round Lady Scout cookie gross sales.

Over time Mulaney has change into recognized for showing in such sketches as “Diner Lobster,” “Subway Churro,” “Airport Sushi,” and “Cha Cha Slide,” per NBC.

Mulaney’s star has climbed over the previous decade due to a sequence of profitable comedy specials for Netflix, together with “Everyone’s in LA” and “Child J.”

Watch the sketch under.